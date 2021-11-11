Covid 19 Delta outbreak: North Shore child infectious when at daycare last week

A child at Lancaster Learning Centre has tested positive for Covid-19. Photo / 123rf

A North Shore daycare has confirmed a child who was at the facility last week has since tested positive for Covid-19.

In an email sent to parents on Thursday afternoon, staff at the Lancaster Learning Centre said Healthline advised the child was considered infectious when at daycare on Monday, November 1.

Staff and children who are considered "close contacts" have been tested and all returned negative results. A second negative result is required before they return to the Beach Haven daycare.

The facility has also undergone a deep clean.

'

According to the Ministry of Health 837 cases linked to the current Delta outbreak are between zero and 9 years old. Just 5 per cent of these cases have been hospitalised.

Daycare centres around Auckland have been allowed to operate since October 6, even though the region remains under lockdown and many of the children's older siblings in primary and secondary school remain at home.

Under alert level 3 restrictions at steps 1 and 2 early learning centres can reopen to all children, with a maximum of 20 children in each bubble.

Parents and caregivers must wear a face covering when picking up and dropping off their children, and should try to keep a one-metre distance from others.

Teaching staff, including volunteers, must produce a negative Covid test within the five days before they return to work, even if they do not have any symptoms.

As of January 1, all education staff including staff who work in early childcare education must be double-vaccinated.

On Thursday there were 185 new cases recorded, 152 are in Auckland, 25 are in Waikato and eight are in Northland.

The majority of today's cases (104) are linked to existing cases, with 84 are yet to be linked.