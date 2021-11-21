Covid 19 Delta outbreak: No new Hawke's Bay cases announced, Napier children and police contacts test negative

Three children at a Napier school are isolating after coming in contact with a person from Auckland who later tested positive for Covid-19. Photo / NZME

No further Covid-19 cases have been identified in Hawke's Bay, nearly 48 hours after it was revealed a person from Auckland had tested positive after arriving in Napier.

The Ministry of Health confirmed in a 1pm statement there were no new Covid-19 cases to report in the region on Monday.

Two Hawke's Bay police officers are isolating after coming into contact with the person in Napier revealed to have tested positive on Saturday night, a spokesperson confirmed.

The two had returned negative results from their day one tests, she said.

Three children at Onekawa Primary School were also isolating, principal Steve Bloor confirmed.

He said the children had so far returned negative results after being identified as contacts of the Covid-19 positive case.

"It was a bit of a shock when I heard about the connection," he said.

On Sunday, DHB Medical Officer of Health Dr Rachel Eyre said the person was tested before leaving Auckland and received the news of a positive result after arriving in Hawke's Bay.

The person had permission to make the trip from Auckland, according to a statement from the DHB on Sunday, and was currently isolated at Kennedy Park, a community isolation facility.

The DHB said initial test results of identified close contacts had returned negative for Covid-19, but more testing was being processed with urgency.

No locations of interest have been posted in the region, as of Monday morning at 10am.

Bloor had been in touch with both the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health on Saturday evening and throughout Sunday, both of whom had assured him the children were safe to return to school today.

He said it was "business as usual" at the school and there had been no deep cleaning over the weekend, with no significant absences as a result.

He said the school community had been really supportive and he was proud of staff, all of whom were vaccinated before the Covid-19 vaccine mandate came into effect.

"All in all the situation has been really well managed.

"We've got really good safety protocols in place."

With four weeks left before school finished, Bloor said he was feeling positive about the remainder of the year.

The Salvation Army Family Store in Napier's Carlyle St remained closed for deep cleaning on Monday.

A spokesperson for the group said this had not been requested of them by Public Health but had been undertaken on their own initiative.

"There has been speculation that a positive Covid-19 case visited the store, but to our knowledge, this is not the case."

She said they had spoken to Public Health on Saturday who were undertaking their own investigation.

"They said at this stage there is no reason to believe a positive Covid case has been in the store. They have not advised us to close."

Police are working together with the Ministry of Health on the circumstances in which the Covid positive person left Auckland for Napier.

The spokesperson said they were working with health agencies on the circumstances around the person's departure from Auckland.

"At this stage there is no further information or comment we can provide."