Covid 19 Delta outbreak: New locations of interest in Auckland, Christchurch, Whangārei

Covid-19 spreads further in Auckland plus breaking news of two additional unlinked cases in Northland and a positive case in Tonga that arrived on a flight from Christchurch. Video / NZ Herald

Covid-19 spreads further in Auckland plus breaking news of two additional unlinked cases in Northland and a positive case in Tonga that arrived on a flight from Christchurch. Video / NZ Herald

Tom Dillane is a reporter at the New Zealand Herald

A handful of Auckland supermarkets, two Christchurch bus trips and a Whangārei McDonald's are among new Covid locations of interest this morning.

Eleven new exposure sites have been added to the Ministry of Health's locations of interest site this morning as of 8am, including five Auckland supermarkets.

It comes as health officials confirmed two further Delta cases in Northland - while Tonga says it is no longer Covid-free after a passenger from a flight from Christchurch tested positive for the virus.

The Northland DHB advised the Ministry of Health on Friday afternoon of two new community cases in Southern Kaipara.

The two cases are in the same household and at this stage have no known links to the current Northland cluster. Investigations are underway to determine connections to the current outbreak.

Iwi health care provider Te Ha Oranga confirmed the DHB identified two Covid-19 cases in Ōruawharo in Northland, just over the Auckland regional border.

‌

In a social media post, Te Ha Oranga identified the Ōruawharo cases as contacts of an Auckland cluster "and are in the same whānau". Te Ha Orang said the Ōruawharo cases were cooperating with public health teams.

Another pop-up testing and vaccine drive-thru will be set up on the SH1 end of Ōruawharo Rd this Wednesday from 10am to 4pm for people in the area.

Two people from the same Christchurch household tested positive for the virus on Thursday night after one travelled to Auckland, arriving back in Christchurch about a fortnight ago.

8am

Auckland

• Cracka Jack Dairy Glen Innes. Monday October 25, 9am-11am.

• Pak'nSave Clendon Park. Sunday October 24, 7.55am-10.30am.

• Thai Heng Freshmart Papakura. Monday September 27, 3pm-3.30pm.

• Thai Heng Freshmart Papakura. Thursday October 28, 2pm-2.30pm.

• Life Pharmacy Stanmore Bay, Whangaparaoa. Tuesday October 26, 1.45pm-2pm.

• Pak'nSave Glen Innes. Tuesday October 26, 11am-11.30am.

• Taiping Asian Supermarket, Flat Bush. Monday October 25, 10.10am-1pm.

• Pak'nSave Ormiston, Flat Bush. Wednesday October 27, 4.35pm-7.20pm.

Christchurch

• Bus 5 Fleet 5476 Christchurch Bus Interchange to Corner Manchester and Worcester St. Wednesday October 20, 2.30pm-3pm.

• Bus 17 Fleet 2214 Stop 40807 Wairakei and Greers Rds to Christchurch Bus Interchange. Wednesday October 20, 2pm-2.30pm.

Whangārei

• McDonalds Raumanga. Wednesday October 20, 11.30am-11.45am.