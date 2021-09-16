Covid 19 Delta outbreak: New location of interest shows person with virus was shopping three days ago

There were 14 new cases of Covid-19 in the community, all linked to existing cases. Video / NZ Herald

A person who has tested positive for Covid-19 was out in public three days ago.

The Ministry of Health has announced a new location of interest linked to a positive case who was at a South Auckland dairy on Monday afternoon.

Noon update

• Mascot Dairy Māngere: 51 Mascot Ave, Māngere.

A Covid-positive person was at the dairy, at 51 Mascot Ave, between 12.30pm and 12.45pm on Monday, September 13.

Anyone who was there at the time is advised to monitor their health for 14 days from the visit.

A person with Covid was at the Mascot Dairy on Mascot Avenue, Māngere, on Monday afternoon. Image / Google

If Covid symptoms start to develop, get a test immediately and stay home until a negative result is returned.

The dairy already features on the ministry's locations of interest list. It was visited by someone with the virus on Tuesday, August 31, and Tuesday, September 7.

The nearby GAS petrol station on the same road was also visited by a Covid case on Father's Day Sunday, September 5, between 7.45am to 8.50am.

The Mascot Dairy is one of two locations of interest released by health officials today.

8.45am update

• Mayfield Superette Otara: 15 Johnstones Rd, Otara

The Mayfield Superette was visited by a person with Covid last Friday, September 10, from 6pm to 6.15pm.

People who were there at the same time are advised to self-monitor for any Covid symptoms for 14 days from the day they were at the dairy.

The Mayfield Superette, on Johnstones Rd in Otara, has been linked to a positive Covid case. Image / Google

If symptoms start to develop, get a test and stay home until a negative result is received.

No new locations were added last night when the last new places were posted on the Ministry of Health's website at 4pm.

Yesterday's last update

• Unichem Pharmacy Papakura: 287 Great South Rd, Papakura

• Gilmours Manukau: 77 Cavendish Drive, Manukau

A Covid-infected person was at the Unichem Pharmacy last Tuesday, September 7, for 25 minutes between 4.20pm and 4.45pm.

Another person with Covid is linked to Gilmours Manukau on Saturday, September 11, for an hour. The affected time is between 3pm and 4pm.

Gilmours Manukau on Cavendish Drive, Manukau, was visited by a Covid positive case on Saturday (September 11) from 3pm to 4pm. Image / Google

The ministry has continually released locations of interest around the Auckland region over the past few weeks.

This week, many of the shops and businesses listed were linked to Dawson Rd, in Clover Park.

Several mini supermarkets, shops and a bus route to and from Dawson Rd have been connected to one or more people with Covid-19 in the past two weeks.

The latest anyone with the virus has been out in the community is Sunday, September 12.

A commuter travelled on the western train line that morning - between 8.07am and 8.30am - from Grafton Rd, in central Auckland, to Fruitvale Rd in New Lynn, West Auckland.

That same day, a person with the virus was at the Tripoli Super Seven at 91 Tripoli Rd, in Panmure, from 11.17am to 12.15pm.