Covid 19 Delta outbreak: New Covid case in Northland

Northland has recorded its third new case in the region since yesterday afternoon. Photo / Anthony Phelps

Northland has recorded a new Covid-19 case today - the region's third case since yesterday.



The case is linked to the Kaitaia cluster and is a close contact of a person from that group, Northland DHB said in a statement at 2.42pm.



Today's case brings the current Northland outbreak to 18 cases - 11 who have recovered and seven active cases.



Northland DHB also confirmed today further testing of samples from the recent Mangamuka and Hokianga cases has established a link between these and an Auckland case.



"All active cases are isolating and recovering at home, with wrap-around support from the DHB, including medical, wellbeing and social services," the Northland DHB statement said.



Public Health case interviews have determined there are no new locations of interest in connection with any of the three new Northland cases.



The three new Northland cases have all been isolated at home since they were informed, Northland DHB incident controller Sarah Hoyle confirmed.



"This is extremely helpful in helping us to minimise the spread of the current outbreak. To help us further, we need people to get tested if they have symptoms, and to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their community," Hoyle said.



The DHB is encouraging those who live in or around Taipa, Kaingaroa, Awanui and Kaitaia and have had symptoms of Covid-19 in the last couple of weeks to get a test as soon as possible.



There are community testing centres and vaccination clinics open this weekend and a list of locations and opening hours can be found on the Northland DHB website: northlanddhb.org.nz.

Latest Northland testing and vaccination numbers – as at 8am, 6 November 2021

Covid-19 testing



- 1105 tests were done across Northland yesterday, as at 6am, November 6

- 15,556 tests done since October 21, 2021 across Northland

- 33,202 tests have been done since October 6, 2021



Covid-19 vaccinations



- 1129 vaccinations were given on November 5, comprising 337 first doses, 777 second doses and 15 third doses

- The cumulative total of doses given in Northland is 232,145

- 126,160 first doses have been given, 105,936 second doses and 49 third doses.