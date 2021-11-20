Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Mount Maunganui pub, Tauranga barber among latest locations of interest

November 20 2021 There were 172 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today - and the first Wellington case has been confirmed, an essential worker from Auckland.

November 20 2021 There were 172 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today - and the first Wellington case has been confirmed, an essential worker from Auckland.

A Bay of Plenty pub and barbershop together with a string of Waikato shops, supermarkets and service stations are the latest Covid-19 locations of interest.

Covid was detected in Bay of Plenty on Thursday and there were three new cases in the region today.

The number of cases in Waikato is also on the up, with another 12 positive results being reported today.

New locations of interest at 6pm

• Faded Barbershop Tauranga. Friday, November 12, 1.30pm-3.30pm

• Astrolabe Brew Bar Mt Maunganui. Friday November 12, 8pm-11.59pm

• IKandi Mount Maunganui. Saturday, November 13, 12am-1am

• Astrolabe Brew Bar Mt Maunganui. Saturday, November 13, 12am-1.30am

• Yoyoso The Base Te Rapa. Monday, November 15, 12.38pm-1.13pm

• Platypus Shoes The Base Te Rapa. Monday, November 15, 12.44pm-1.15pm

• Countdown Fairy Springs. Monday, November 15, 6pm-8.30pm

• New World Turangi. Tuesday, November 16, 11.15am-1pm

• Gas Pōkeno. Tuesday, November 16, 12.30pm-1pm

• New World Tūrangi. Friday, November 19, 4pm-5.15pm

There are 172 new cases of Covid in the community today - and the first Wellington case has been confirmed, an essential worker from Auckland.

The confirmed case in the capital means there are now nine districts in the North Island with Delta cases - and a 10th in Canterbury.

But the vaccination rate is also rising - 91 per cent of Kiwis have now had their first jab, with 83 per cent fully vaccinated. A further 22,608 vaccine doses were administered yesterday - 6833 first doses and 15,775 second doses.

Other sites in the tranche of locations listed by the Ministry of Health today include supermarkets in Northland and two large chain retailers in Waikato have been added to the 107 locations of interest where people with Covid have visited.

People are advised to watch for signs of symptoms for the coming 10 days and get tested.

New locations at 2pm

• Z Brougham St, Christchurch. Monday, November 15, 11.05am-12.05pm

• Countdown Dargaville. Tuesday, November 16, 12.31pm-1.30pm

• Salvation Army Family Store Manukau. Tuesday, November 16, 1.09pm-1.19pm

• The Warehouse Te Awamutu. Tuesday, November 16,1.50pm-2.35pm

• Four Square Waipu. Tuesday, November 16, 4.30pm-5.45pm

• Gas Waikari Fuel 24/7 Waikari. Tuesday, November 16, 8pm-9pm

• Z Amberley. Tuesday, November 16, 8.20pm-9.20pm

• Z Huntly. Thursday, November 18, 12.30pm-1.40pm



Health teams earlier flagged a potential South Island exposure to Covid after announcing a Christchurch dairy is among the latest location of interest.

Another supermarket was also named as a location of interest in the Ministry of Health's 12pm announcement.

It follows four locations in Wellington, Hamilton and Whangārei also being identified earlier today at 10am.

New locations at 10am

• Countdown Claudelands, Hamilton East. Thursday, November 11, 12pm-2pm

• Harvey Norman, Whangārei. Tuesday, November 16, 12pm-12.10pm• Countdown Cable Car Lane, Wellington. Tuesday, November 16, 7.12pm-7.30pm

• Kmart, Te Rapa, Hamilton. Wednesday, November 17, 6.30pm-8.30pm

Today's locations came after the Ministry of Health focusing on locations in Tauranga and Waikato yesterday.

In Tauranga that included Caltex in Welcome Bay, Your Pharmacy in Mt Maunganui and Bethlehem Pharmacy in Bethlehem.

The remaining locations were spread across Tokoroa, Matamata, Bethlehem, Hamilton, Mt Maunganui and Te Puna.

It follows on from good news earlier this week as the Auckland District Health Board reached the 90 per cent full vaccination target for its residents.

The DHB, which has partially vaccinated 95 per cent of its people, yesterday hit the double vax milestone, which has been lauded as the point at which New Zealand can significantly relax its public health measures.

Three regions in New Zealand have now surpassed 90 per cent double-vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Selwyn District in Canterbury (90.2 per cent) and Wellington (90 per cent) both marked the achievement yesterday, Ministry of Health data shows.

Queenstown-Lakes reached 90 per cent on Wednesday, winning the Herald Top Towns initiative.

In nine days, Cabinet will likely confirm Auckland's move to the new Covid-19 protection framework - the traffic light system - in which high vaccination levels enable further social freedoms.

On December 15, fully vaccinated Aucklanders - or those who test negative for Covid-19 72 hours before travel - will be able to leave the city to spend Christmas with loved ones.