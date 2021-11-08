Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Mount Albert Grammar closed for second time this month after another student tests positive

Mount Albert Grammar School in Auckland. Photo / File

Mount Albert Grammar School is closing again this week after a student tested positive for Covid-19.

The school was also closed last week for a deep clean, after another Covid case, and had then reopened for senior students.

A message from headmaster Patrick Drumm sent to parents this evening said the school will return to online learning only for the rest of the week, after the second positive Covid case in just a few days.

The latest Covid case is a MAGS student who attended on-site classes on Wednesday November 3, and Friday November 5, and was considered infectious during these times.

According to Drumm, Public Health is working with the student and their family to identify any close contacts.

"The school is also in the process of identifying Casual Plus Contacts and Casual Contacts. Testing and isolation requirements for each group are different, and further communication will be forwarded to the individuals concerned," the headmaster said in the email to parents.



All MAGS students, including seniors, will be learning online for the remainder of the week, as no further on-site classes will be held.



"While it is frustrating to be back in the online setting so soon after our recent restart, we are confident this is the best decision to support students in their preparation for upcoming NCEA and Scholarship examinations," the email, signed by Drumm and Associate Principal Jo Williams, said.



MAGS is expected to reopen next week for senior students to attend optional exam preparation tutorials.

The school was closed a week ago, on November 1, after another student who attended on-site classes the week prior went on to test positive for Covid.

This is the latest Covid case to affect an Auckland school in recent days.

Avondale College announced yesterday that one of its students has tested positive for Covid-19 and has recommended that seniors return to online learning.

Two days ago, a cleaner at Howick College in Auckland's east also tested positive for Covid, but the school announced it would remain open as the risk was deemed low.

A student at Lynnfield College also tested positive for Covid over the weekend and a staff member at Macleans College tested positive for the virus last week.