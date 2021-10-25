Covid 19 Delta outbreak: More Auckland locations of interest linked to positive cases revealed

Exclusive footage of inside Auckland City Hospital’s Covid ward. Video / Supplied

The number of businesses, supermarkets, shops and even bus rides linked to people infected with Covid-19 continue to climb, with hundreds of exposure events now identified.

Five locations of interest or exposure events have been updated on the Ministry of Health's website.

11am update

• Bus 762 Glen Innes to Ōrākei: Auckland. Sat, Oct 16, 6pm-6.30pm

• Caltex Dominion Road: 911 Dominion Rd, Mt Roskill, central Auckland. Weds, Oct 20, 10.15am-10.30am

• Hillpark Bakery: 75 Grande Vue Rd in Hillpark, Manurewa, South Auckland. Weds, Oct 13, 10am-10.10am

• Placemakers Cook St: 106 Cook St, Auckland central. Fri, Oct 22, 10.26am-11.45am

• Bus 762 Ōrākei to Glen Innes: Auckland. Fri, Oct 15, 2pm-2.30pm

There are now 388 locations of interest or exposure sites linked to people with Covid-19 in the community.

Earlier, a supermarket and pharmacy in downtown Auckland were revealed by the Ministry of Health this morning as locations of interest.

8.20am update

• Countdown Auckland Metro: 25 Victoria St West. Sat, Oct 23, 3.50pm-4.15pm

• Chemist Warehouse Auckland Lower Queen St: 1A/155 Queen St. Thurs, Oct 21, 5.01pm-5.30pm

The Countdown Auckland Metro, on Victoria St West, was visited by a person with Covid three days ago.

The Chemist Warehouse Auckland, on lower Queen St, is connected to a person with the virus last Thursday.

Two sites in downtown Auckland are the latest locations of interest linked to Covid-19. Image / Google

The chemist also has an entrance on the other side of the store - on Wyndham St.

Anyone who was at either place during those times is advised to monitor their health for 14 days after being there and to get a Covid test if symptoms start to show.

Covid positive person at Albany chemist two days ago

The latest anyone with the virus has been in the community, according to the list of locations, was on Sunday afternoon.

An infected person was at the Chemist Warehouse at 140 Don McKinnon Rd, Albany, between 11.36am and midday.

A total of 42 places of interest or exposure sites were announced by health officials yesterday and included two bakeries in Tokoroa.

The KK Bakery & Cafe, on 237 Leith Place, was visited by a person who tested positive for Covid last Thursday, October 21, between 5.15am and 6am.

Another cafe - The Bakehouse Cafe - on the same street is also connected to a positive case on the same day and the same time.

The advice for members of the public who were there at those times is the same - monitor your health for the next two weeks after exposure and get a test if symptoms arise.