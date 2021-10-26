Covid-19 Delta outbreak: More Auckland and Te Awamutu locations of interest linked to positive cases revealed

Exclusive footage of inside Auckland City Hospital’s Covid ward. Video / Supplied

The number of businesses, supermarkets, shops and even bus rides linked to people infected with Covid-19 continue to climb, with hundreds of exposure events now identified.

Eight new locations of interest or exposure events have been added to the Ministry of Health's website in the latest update.

They included a new supermarket in Whangaparaoa, and chemists in Te Awamutu and South Auckland.

Around the country, 403 locations have now been visited by a person infected with Covid-19.

4pm update

• New World Whangaparaoa: Friday, Oct 22, 12.30pm-1pm

• Z Whangaparaoa Stanmore Bay: Friday, Oct 15, 4.15pm - 4.30pm

• Milan's Bakery and Cafe Manurewa: Wednesday, Oct 20, 12.33pm-12.38pm.

• Brews Liquor Store Manurewa: Wednesday, Oct 20, 4.21pm-4.23pm

• Pacific Fresh Clendon Park: Wednesday, Oct 20, 12pm-1pm

• Unichem Te Awamutu: Thursday, Oct 21, 10.45am-11.35am

• Countdown Te Atatu South: Thursday, Oct 21, 9am-10am

• Unichem Browns Road Pharmacy Manurewa: Sat, Oct 23, 1.48pm-2.15pm

Unichem in Te Awamutu was visited by a person infected with Covid-19 on October 21. Photo / Google

Anyone who visited either of these new locations of interest during their specified time must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms and get tested if symptoms develop.

2pm update

• St Pierre's Sushi: Mt Roskill, Auckland. Thu, Oct 21, 3.30pm-3.35pm

• Unichem Dawson Road Pharmacy: Clover Park, Auckland. Fri, Oct 22, 9.31am-10.45am

• Butter Chicken House: Clover Park, Auckland. Fri, Oct 22, 9.27am-10.45am

• Countdown Whangaparoa: Whangaparoa. Fri, Oct 22, 12.45pm-1.15pm

• Mobil Blockhouse Bay: Avondale, Auckland. Fri, Oct 15, 8pm-8.15pm

11am update

• Bus 762 Glen Innes to Ōrākei: Auckland. Sat, Oct 16, 6pm-6.30pm

• Caltex Dominion Road: 911 Dominion Rd, Mt Roskill, central Auckland. Weds, Oct 20, 10.15am-10.30am

• Hillpark Bakery: 75 Grande Vue Rd in Hillpark, Manurewa, South Auckland. Weds, Oct 13, 10am-10.10am

• Placemakers Cook St: 106 Cook St, Auckland central. Fri, Oct 22, 10.26am-11.45am

• Bus 762 Ōrākei to Glen Innes: Auckland. Fri, Oct 15, 2pm-2.30pm

Earlier, a supermarket and pharmacy in downtown Auckland were revealed by the Ministry of Health this morning as locations of interest.

8.20am update

• Countdown Auckland Metro: 25 Victoria St West. Sat, Oct 23, 3.50pm-4.15pm

• Chemist Warehouse Auckland Lower Queen St: 1A/155 Queen St. Thurs, Oct 21, 5.01pm-5.30pm

The Countdown Auckland Metro, on Victoria St West, was visited by a person with Covid three days ago.

The Chemist Warehouse Auckland, on lower Queen St, is connected to a person with the virus last Thursday.

Two sites in downtown Auckland are the latest locations of interest linked to Covid-19. Image / Google

The chemist also has an entrance on the other side of the store - on Wyndham St.

Anyone who was at either place during those times is advised to monitor their health for 14 days after being there and to get a Covid test if symptoms start to show.

Covid positive person at Albany chemist two days ago

The latest anyone with the virus has been in the community, according to the list of locations, was on Sunday afternoon.

An infected person was at the Chemist Warehouse at 140 Don McKinnon Rd, Albany, between 11.36am and midday.

A total of 42 places of interest or exposure sites were announced by health officials yesterday and included two bakeries in Tokoroa.

The KK Bakery & Cafe, on 237 Leith Place, was visited by a person who tested positive for Covid last Thursday, October 21, between 5.15am and 6am.

Another cafe - The Bakehouse Cafe - on the same street is also connected to a positive case on the same day and the same time.

The advice for members of the public who were there at those times is the same - monitor your health for the next two weeks after exposure and get a test if symptoms arise.