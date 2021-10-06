Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Mayor calls for North Island lockdown - says it's too hard to contain in Waikato

October 6 2021 There are 39 new cases of Covid-19 in the community and a person in Auckland's Middlemore Hospital dies of the virus, Dr Caroline McElnay says. Thirty of today's cases are in Auckland and nine are in Waikato.

A Mayor at the centre of a new Covid-19 case is calling for the Government to lock down the whole North Island as Delta seeps its way around the country.

Waipa Mayor Jim Mylchreest says trying to extend the current North Waikato border - which includes Hamilton and Raglan - will be "really challenging" given the number of roads snaking in and out of the area.

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay today announced 39 new cases of Covid-19; 30 are in Auckland but nine are in Waikato, including cases in both Kawhia and Karapiro.

"It would be really challenging trying to adjust the alert levels without doing the whole country or the whole island really.

"Once it gets into the Waikato, from a practical point of view and I'm certainly no expert, but you've simply just got to look at the geography and the number of roads radiating out from the Waikato it's not as easy as blocking off Auckland.

"So practically, I don't know if it's going to be possible, but we've got to try and contain it because there's still a lot of people out there that aren't vaccinated and we're still likely to overwhelm our health services."

He said it was tragic to hear of another Covid death, an 81-year-old woman in Middlemore Hospital.

Mylchreest asked residents to "stay calm, get tested and get vaccinated".

"Covid-19 has reached our community. It shows just how determined the Delta variant is to spread far and wide. Our best defence is to get vaccinated, contact trace and get tested if you have any symptoms."

Ōtorohanga district Mayor Max Baxter told the Herald earlier today he was unsure how to contain a case in Kawhia given there was only one road in and limited stores for locals to get supplies.

Like Karapiro, Kawhia is currently outside the north Waikato level 3 boundary and Baxter said he was unsure if or where the town would be plunged into a higher alert level.

Kawhia township is south of Raglan Harbour, Ruapuke and Aotea Harbour, about 40km southwest of Hamilton.

The Ōtorohanga District is at the bottom of the Herald's Top Towns table for percentage of people fully vaccinated - at just 32.9 per cent of the eligible population.

The Ministry of Health was currently organising setting up testing stations in the town, Baxter said.

"I was informed that there's a positive case there.

"And from that, I believe they're going to be setting up more testing centres in town, in Kawhia.

"So I think there's going to be a bit more activity out there."

Baxter said a positive to come out of the Covid case could be that the Ōtorohanga district can shake its title of having the lowest vaccination rate in the country.

"Maybe this will encourage people to get vaccinated.

"In a report that I read, the day before yesterday, it ranked all the councils across the country in regards to both vaccinations... it's terrible that it takes a heightened awareness to inspire people to get vaccinated but that's the case," Baxter said.

"As they say, Delta is the virus of the unvaccinated."

Baxter said he understood the apprehension about having the vaccine but once they had a member of their whānau affected, they would change their tune.

"Trust me if one of their whānau or friends got seriously ill or died as a consequence I'm sure their views would be entirely different.

"It's not vaccines that takes people's liberties away, it's Delta that takes people's liberties away, it's Covid itself, in essence."