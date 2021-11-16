Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Masterton cases linked to Killer Beez gathering, one case reportedly the daughter of senior member

File photo of a Covid testing station. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Masterton's two Covid-19 cases are linked to a gathering of the Killer Beez which occurred in early November.

The Herald understands one of the cases is the daughter of a senior member of the gang.

A number of gang members travelled from around Aotearoa – including the South Island - to the gathering held in the region between November 5 and 7.

Wairarapa Area Commander Inspector Scott Miller said it was attended by members from throughout Wairarapa, as well as other areas of the lower North Island and upper South Island.

Miller says police were "overall satisfied" with the behaviour of attendees, but remained highly visible in the area.

"There were no significant incidents of note and no arrest made."

A social media post claims the two cases visited Woodville, and also attended a tangi in Martinborough last week.

Both cases are isolating in Masterton, according to the Ministry of Health.