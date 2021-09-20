Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Map outlines Waikato's bespoke alert level 4 border

A pop-up testing centre is underway at the Wharekawa Marae in Whakatīwai as three new Covid-19 cases are announced in the Waikato. Video / Mike Scott

A small Waikato region will move into a "bespoke" level 4 lockdown requirement after recording three new cases.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has issued a section 70 notice for people around Mangatangi that would effectively increase the border around Auckland.

Anyone who may have come in contact with these community cases must get tested, and isolate at home until 11.59pm this Friday, September 24, or otherwise advised by a medical officer of health.

More than 300 testing swabs had been taken in the small seaside community of Kaiaua.

Bloomfield said the health order also applies to anyone who has already been contacted by Auckland Regional Public Health Service or contact tracing teams and been informed they are a contact.

This direction applies to any person who, at any time, since Wednesday September 8, has:

• Resided in the northern Hauraki area

• Visited a household, location, or attended an indoor gathering in the northern Hauraki area or

• Worked in the northern Hauraki area.

"The ongoing public health risk of the highly transmissible Delta variant is high, and these restrictions are designed to prevent the spread of the virus to other parts of New Zealand – ultimately to keep the whole country safe," Bloomfield said.

"Any time a person receives a direction from a medical officer of health they must comply with it. Public health officials will also discuss with these people the support available to help them meet these requirements."

Movement in, out, and around northern Hauraki is now restricted. Photo / Supplied

A map supplied by the Ministry of Health shows the northern Hauraki boundary map.

Members of the public who fail to comply with the section 70 notice can receive in a fine of up to $4000 or imprisonment for up to six months.

Three people, including two children, tested positive for Covid-19 in the Waikato region late last night.

One of the children was symptomatic while at Mangatangi School on the Hauraki Plains last week. The school has now closed. Parents and students are being tested and the three household contacts are being moved to quarantine.

The family are linked to a remand prisoner who was at Auckland's Mt Eden Corrections Facility and was released on e-monitored bail to a house in the Firth of Thames on Wednesday, September 8 - when Auckland was still in level 4 lockdown.

Health officials believe the remand prisoner who recently tested positive for Covid-19 was infected in Auckland after leaving prison.

Today, a drive-through testing centre was set up at Wharekawa Marae, and will also be open on Tuesday from 9am.

Since 2pm the centre has processed 340 swabs. Waikato District Health Board chief executive Dr Kevin Snee said all tests would be fast-tracked with results expected late tonight.