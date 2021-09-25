Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Manukau chemist, Epsom supermarket among locations of interest released

New locations of interest have been added to the Ministry of Health's website. Photo / Dean Purcell

New locations of interest have been added to the Ministry of Health's website. Photo / Dean Purcell

New locations of interest have been released by the Ministry of Health this morning, including an exposure site from just two days ago.

The Chemist Warehouse in Manukau's Westfield shopping centre was a possible exposure site on Friday, September 24 from 1.13pm - 1.43pm, and on Thursday, September 23 from 3.12pm to 3.22pm.

Anyone who was at the chemist during these times must stay home and get tested immediately, as well as five days after being exposed. They must stay home until receiving a negative day 5 test result.

The Ministry also asks people who were exposed at the chemist to record their visit online or call Healthline so contact tracers can get in touch.

New times have also been added to previous locations of interest in Epsom and Glen Innes.

Anyone who was at Mobil Glen Innes on Saturday, September 11 between 1.35am - 3.45am should self-monitor for 14 days at get tested and stay home if symptoms develop.

Visitors to the Farro Fresh supermarket in Epsom on Wednesday, September 22 between 1pm and 2pm should also self-monitor for 14 days, and get tested and stay home if symptoms develop.

There are 136 exposure events in total, involving 88 locations of interest.