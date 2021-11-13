Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Latest case numbers as Delta spreads down North Island

November 13 2021 There were 175 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today. 159 of the cases were in Auckland, eight in Waikato, five in Taranaki, two in Northland and one in Taupō.

The Ministry of Health's daily update is set to provide further information on the extent of the spread of Delta outside Auckland after confirmation of four new cases in Rotorua and Tararua this morning.

The daily 1pm statement will reveal the latest case numbers in Auckland, as well as any further cases in multiple regions in which cases have now been reported.

There are now confirmed community cases in several regions across the North Island – including Northland, Waikato, Rotorua, Taupō, Taranaki and Tararua district.

There have also been waste water detections in Tauranga and Mount Maunganui, although it is possible that is from recovered cases who are still shedding the virus but not infectious.

There were 175 community cases yesterday, and 93 people were in hospital with the virus.

This morning, the Ministry of Health confirmed Rotorua had its first two cases, detected after a woman went to Rotorua Hospital for a non-Covid matter and returned a positive test result.

The second person was a household contact of the first, and both are now self-isolating at home. The DHB reported a link to Auckland, but the first patient was not in contact with other patients as they were in a room set aside for possible Covid-19 cases.

"The person was managed with appropriate infection prevention protocols."

Healthcare workers involved in her case have also been tested and are now isolating.

It also announced two cases in the Tararua district, who had reported feeling unwell on Friday 12 November, sought testing and are now self-isolating at home.



The cases are linked and health officials are investigating the links between the cases and other known cases.

It followed last night's news of a further three cases in Taupō, taking its total to four. People in Wairarapa were also asked to get tested if they had symptoms as one of the Taupō cases and a close contact travelled to Masterton.

People in all those regions are being urged to get tested if they have any symptoms and to keep a close eye on the locations of interest lists.

Only Auckland and parts of Waikato are at alert level 3 and the rest of the country remains at level 2. As yet, no changes have been made to alert levels elsewhere.

The Covid-19 response is still aimed at elimination for cases outside Auckland, and suppression within Auckland.

The level 3 rules are set to be reviewed again on Monday. Last week, they were eased, allowing retail to re-open.

Primary schools will also return in Auckland and Waikato from Monday – the same day a vaccines mandate for school staff takes effect.

The Government has set a target of 90 per cent double-vaccination across all DHBs before the country moves to the new traffic light system.

That is set to be reviewed on November 29.