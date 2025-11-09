Five winning tickets were sold to players from Canterbury and two from Otago.

Thirty-nine New Zealanders are $16,029 richer after winning last night’s Lotto Second Division draw.

Two lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $39,037.

Last night’s winners

Six lucky Lotto players split the $1m First Division prize, with each player pocketing $166,667.

Only one winning First Division ticket was sold in-store, at Whitcoulls Nelson in Nelson.

The other five winners bought their tickets through the MyLotto app, and are based in Auckland, Waikato, Tauranga, Tararua and Otago.

Strike Four – a $200,000 prize – was split by two Auckland players and a Canterbury punter. Their tickets were sold at Pak’nSave Papakura, Fresh Choice Leeston and through MyLotto.

Powerball still hasn’t been struck, so the jackpot will balloon to a rare $45 million ahead of the next live draw on Wednesday.

What to do if you win

Ticket holders can see immediately if they have won if they purchased a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to the account.

For prizes of more than $1000, winners must complete an online prize form.

Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.

For the Powerball jackpot to be claimed, a ticket holder must get all six Lotto numbers correct as well as the added Powerball number.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.