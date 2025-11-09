Thirty-nine New Zealanders are each $16,029 richer after winning Saturday night’s Lotto Second Division draw.
The winning numbers were 13, 24, 28, 4, 22 and 2, the bonus ball was 35 and the Powerball was 8.
In the North Island, two winning tickets were sold to players from Northland, 14to players from Auckland, one to a player from Coromandel, one to a player from the Bay of Plenty, three to players from Waikato, one to a player from Gisborne, one to a player from New Plymouth, two from the Hawke’s Bay, four from the Manawatū region and two from the Wellington region.
In the South Island, one winning ticket was sold to a player from Nelson.