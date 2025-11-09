Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Lotto Second Division: 39 players win $16,000 each – where were tickets sold?

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

How does Lotto make overnight millionaires? Video / Annaleise Shortland

Thirty-nine New Zealanders are each $16,029 richer after winning Saturday night’s Lotto Second Division draw.

The winning numbers were 13, 24, 28, 4, 22 and 2, the bonus ball was 35 and the Powerball was 8.

In the North Island, two winning tickets were sold to players from Northland, 14

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save