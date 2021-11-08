Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Jacinda Ardern expected to give a date on Auckland border reopening next week

November 8 2021 Auckland will move to step 2 of alert level 3 at 11:59pm tomorrow. On Northland, the upper region will move alert level 2 at 11:59pm on Thursday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has today said that she will make an announcement next week regarding the reopening of the Auckland border.

Aucklanders eager to make plans to see loved ones out of the city boundary over Christmas will next week find out when they came travel from.

Ardern also said the city is on track to reach 90 per cent of its population double vaccinated by the end of this month, and that the new traffic light system will come into place for Auckland right then, regardless of vaccination rates in other DHBs across the country.

Ardern said Cabinet would be very pragmatic about the decision to move Auckland to the new framework, recognising the toll lockdown had taken on the city.

She says there is a "strong expectation" Auckland will move into the new framework on November 29.

During this afternoon's press conference about alert level changes for Auckland, the Prime Minister emphasised that Aucklanders will be able to leave Auckland at Christmas regardless of what is happening around the country.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will visit Auckland next week. Photo / Mark Mitchell

On whether testing will be required for Aucklanders to leave the city, Ardern said it is one of the issues being worked through, as well as vaccination certificates. Advice is currently being sought from transport, legal and health advisers.

The Govertnment estimates that, once the border reopens, 30,000 to 40,000 will be moving at one time to get out of Auckland.

"No boundary is ever iron-clad," Ardern said.

The city, which has been in lockdown since August, will move to alert level 3.2 from 11.59pm tomorrow.

Ardern will visit Auckland next week.

