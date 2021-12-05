Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Invercargill City Council to review request for passports at venues

The Invercargill City Council will review the request for vaccination passports in each of its facilities. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Invercargill City Council will review the request for vaccination passports in each of its facilities.

An extraordinary performance, policy and partnerships committee meeting was called for tomorrow.

Early last week, chief executive Clare Hadley issued a statement saying the majority of council's public facilities would not require vaccination certificates "at this time".

It included the city library and the council's pool, Splash Palace.

Performance, policy and partnerships committee meeting chairman Darren Ludlow said the discussion was brought to the table so all councillors could have their say about the matter.

"I guess with the constantly moving targets that are coming around, information about vaccination, vaccination passports and the status of various facilities and places where the public meet and gather, councillors need clarity.

"There was a statement released another day but I guess we just want to check from a policy perspective that all councillors get a chance to give their input."

The report "Covid Protection Framework and Vaccine Passports for Council Services and Facilities" will be presented to council this week but it would be only available to the public at the time of the meeting.

Cr Ludlow said they would not discuss a vaccination policy for council's staff because this was an operational matter and therefore that meant it had to be a decision for the chief executive.

Cr Alex Crackett said they would discuss each facility individually.

"It is very important to do that because they are for considerably different purposes.

"I'm of the firm believe that our council's building foyer is very much like a supermarket that we would not require a vaccination pass in there because everybody should be able to access and have the ability to pay their rates. It is a basic necessity."

However, venues like the pool or the Civic Theatre which had a commercial element and host a large number of people, might require further consideration, she said.

Deputy mayor Nobby Clark said a lot of other councils already made those decisions, and Invercargill should prioritise that as well.

"This is another tool we can use to mitigate the risk of super-spreading.

"A good example of super-spreading was the Auckland region which got out of hand. The worst example of that was the outbreak at Pacific church service ... we don't want to be a super-spreader and we want to protect our community."