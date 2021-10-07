Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Infected person was at Auckland supermarket for seven hours

There were 29 Covid cases in the community today, including five in Waikato - prompting the current boundary to be extended to the south from 11.59pm tonight. Video / NZ Herald

A South Auckland supermarket has been named as a location of interest for the fifth time in the last two weeks.

10am update

Countdown Manukau, at 652 Great South Rd, has been identified as a location of interest after a person with the virus was there on Monday.

The affected person was there for seven hours between 9am and 4pm.

Anyone who was at the store at the same time is told to self-monitor for 14 days after being exposed and to get a Covid test if symptoms start to show.

The supermarket is also linked to a positive case or cases who was there on Sunday - first between 10.15am and 12pm and the second time from 7pm to 8pm.

Exposure events connected to the same supermarket are also listed on Monday, September 27, and Tuesday, September 21.

The Ministry of Health earlier released several new locations of interest around the city - all of which have been visited by Covid infected people in the past week.

8.15am update

• Super Liquor Mt Wellington: 14/295 Penrose Rd, Mt Wellington

• Sonny Bakery Ormiston: 1 Bellingham Rd, Flat Bush

• Countdown Lynnmall: 3058 Great North Rd, New Lynn

• Village Kebab: 1/423 Titirangi Rd, Titirangi

• New World Green Bay: 64 Godley Rd, Green Bay (twice)

• SuperValue Titirangi: 429 Titirangi Rd, Titirangi (three times)

• Hollywood Bakery & Cafe: 132 Chapel Rd, Flat Bush

• Chemist Warehouse LynnMall: 3058 Great North Rd, New Lynn

The latest anyone with the virus has been out in the community was two days ago.

Four locations of interest in Auckland have been linked to people who were out shopping in those businesses on Wednesday.

The Super Liquor on Penrose Rd, Mt Wellington, was visited by a person with Covid that afternoon between 12.15pm and 1.20pm.

Another infected person was at the Countdown LynnMall in New Lynn, West Auckland, later that afternoon between 4.05pm and 5.05pm.

Around the same time, a Covid positive person was entering the New World Green Bay, on Godley Rd. The affected time is between 4pm and 4.15pm.

Another case was at the Chemist Warehouse at LynnMall, New Lynn, the same afternoon between 3.59pm and 4.30pm.

As more community cases of Covid start to show up outside of Auckland, more locations of interest are expected to be added on the Health Ministry's website.

Health authorities continue to urge members of the public to regularly check the Ministry of Health website for new locations linked to people with the virus - particularly essential workers.

A total of 25 exposure events or locations of interest were identified on the ministry's website yesterday - including supermarkets, shops, gas stations, bakeries and even ATM machines all around Auckland.

A handful of shops were also identified in Raglan and Hamilton yesterday.

In last night's last update, at 6pm, several new locations of interest were released by health officials.

Last night's update

• Countdown Manukau: 652 Great South Rd, Manukau. Monday, Oct 4

• Countdown Victoria St West: 19 Victoria St West, Auckland CBD. Tuesday, Oct 5

• ASB Kelston Shopping Centre ATM machine: Corner of West Coast and Great North roads, Kelston, West Auckland. Wednesday, Sep 29

• BNZ ATM machine, Glen Eden. 18 West Coast Rd, Glen Eden, West Auckland. Wednesday, Sep 29

• Super Liquor Mt Wellington: 14/295 Penrose Rd, Mt Wellington, Auckland. Wednesday, Oct 6

• Super Liquor Mt Wellington: Saturday, Oct 2

• Z Manurewa gas station: 1 Alfriston Rd, Manurewa, South Auckland. Thursday, Sep 30

• Lincoln Rd Countdown: 185 Universal Drive, Henderson, West Auckland. Friday, Oct 1

• Four Square Parakai: 137 Parkhurst Road, Parakai, Auckland. Monday, Oct 4