Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Infected people were at four Auckland locations two days ago

The sudden death of a 40-year-old man with COVID-19, who was isolating at his home in Mangere has been referred to the Coroner to determine whether it was coronavirus-related. Video / Alex Burton / Dean Purcell / Jason Oxenham / Michael Craig / Mark Mitchell

The sudden death of a 40-year-old man with COVID-19, who was isolating at his home in Mangere has been referred to the Coroner to determine whether it was coronavirus-related. Video / Alex Burton / Dean Purcell / Jason Oxenham / Michael Craig / Mark Mitchell

More locations of interest or exposure events visited by people with Covid-19 are expected to be released by authorities today.

No new sites have been released in the Ministry of Health's first daily update at 8am.

Nine places of interest were announced throughout the day by the ministry yesterday - with four of them visited in various parts of Auckland just two days ago.

Infected cases visited Auckland businesses on Wednesday

• BP Rosedale: 52 Rosedale Rd, Rosedale, North Shore: 3.15am-3.45am

• Quick'n Clean Laundromat: 16 Princess St, Takanini, South Auckland: 11.50am-12.15pm

• Supa Choice Bakery: 31 Manuroa Rd, Takanini, South Auckland: 12pm-12.15pm

• Pak'nSave Papakura: 331 Great South Rd, Takanini, South Auckland: 12.35pm-1.30pm

The BP Rosedale gas station, on Auckland's North Shore, has been linked to a person infected with the virus there in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

BP Rosedale on Auckland's North Shore has been linked to a Covid infected person. Image / Google

The affected time is between 3.15am and 3.45am that day.

Anyone who was at the petrol station in that half an hour period is advised to monitor their health for 14 days after being exposed and to get tested for Covid if symptoms start to show.

The other three locations are all in the suburb of Takanini, in South Auckland.

A person who has tested positive for Covid was at the Quick'n Clean Laundromat on Princess St, in Takanini, between 11.50am and 12.15pm that day. The same health advice is given to anyone who was there at that time.

The laundromat on Princess St in Takanini, South Auckland, was visited by a person with Covid on Wednesday. Image / Google

There was also a stopover at Pak'nSave Papakura - on Great South Rd, Takanini - between 12.35pm and 1.30pm.

While the last location is a local bakery, Supa Choice Bakery, on Manuroa Rd. A positive case was there for 15 minutes from 12pm to 12.15pm.

Pak'nSave Papakura, on Great South Rd in Takanini, was visited by a Covid positive person on Wednesday. Image / Google

The Supa Choice Bakery in Takanini, South Auckland. Image / Google

Again, the advice for anyone who was at the bakery at that time is to keep an eye on your health for a fortnight after visiting that location of interest and get a Covid test if symptoms start to show during that time.

The public is also urged to remember that after getting a Covid test, you must stay home until a negative test result is returned.

This map shows large vaccinations centres from the Unite again Covid-19 information page. For more detailed information about your neighbourhood visit Healthpoint.