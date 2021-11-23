Covid 19 Delta outbreak: IKandi strip club, vape store, pharmacies among new locations of interest in Tauranga

November 24 2021 The managed isolation system at NZ's border is being dismantled for fully vaccinated Kiwis and travellers will be able to bypass it from early next year. It comes as officials announced there are 215 Covid-19 cases today.

November 24 2021 The managed isolation system at NZ's border is being dismantled for fully vaccinated Kiwis and travellers will be able to bypass it from early next year. It comes as officials announced there are 215 Covid-19 cases today.

New locations of interest in the Bay of Plenty have been released by the Ministry of Health.

They include a pharmacy, a bakery, supermarkets, pharmacies, a petrol station, and a restaurant.

Wednesday 4.20pm

Unichem Greerton: Monday, November 15 between 3.45pm-5pm and on Friday November 19 between 1.45pm and 4pm.

Baker Bob's Bakery and Cafe Tauranga: Friday, November 19 between 10.05am and 11.27am.

New World Brookfield: on Friday, November 19 between 12pm-1.30pm.

Caltex Petrol Station Western Hills: on Tuesday, November 20 between 10.15am-10.30am.

Gengy's BBQ Buffet Restaurant Tauranga: on Tuesday, November 20 between 7.10pm-10.15pm.

Countdown Bayfair Mount Maunganui: on Wednesday, November 17 between 5.45pm and 7.20pm.

Pie Boy Pies Tauranga: on Friday, November 19 between 10.38am-11:53am.

Dominoes Pizza Greerton: on Saturday, November 20 between 12.05pm and 1.20pm.

BP Gas Station Gate Pa Tauranga: on Saturday, November 20 between 1.15pm and 2.30pm.

New times:

IKandi Mount Maunganui: Friday, November 19 between 12am and 2am; November 20 between 12am and 2am.

Caltex Bayfair: Friday, November 19 between 6.05pm and 7.30pm.

Wednesday 12pm

IKandi Mount Maunganui: Anyone who visited the establishment at 313 Maunganui Rd, at the following times needs to self-isolate, test immediately and on day five after you were exposed at this location of interest.

Wednesday November 17 from 8.45pm to 11.59pm, Thursday, November 18 from 12am to 1am, Thursday November 18 from 8.45pm to 11.59pm, Friday, November 19 from 12am to 1am, Friday, November 19 from 8:45pm to 11.59pm and Saturday, November 20 from 12am to 2am.

Anyone who was at Caltex Bayfair on Tuesday, November 16 between 7.45am and 9:10am, EasyPuff Vape Store Mount Maunganui on Wednesday, November 17 between 8.55am and 10.21am, Uppercrust Bakery Mt Maunganui on Wednesday, November 17 between 9.04am and 10.24am and Chadwick Road Dairy Tauranga on Friday, November 19 between 10.08am and 11.25am must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed at this location of interest.

If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.

Further locations of interest

Tuesday 6pm update

Paengaroa Country Store Te Puke 5 Old Coach Rd, RD 9, Te Puke. Wednesday, November 17. 7.15 am-9am, Thursday, November 18. 7.15 am-9am. Friday November, 19. 7.15 am - 9am. Saturday, November 20. 7.15 am - 9am.

4pm update:

Paengaroa Bakery & Lunch Bar Te Puke. 7 Old Coach Rd, RD 9, Te Puke. Wednesday November 17. 7.15 am - 9am, Thursday November 18. 7am-9am. Friday November 19. 7am-9am. Saturday November 20. 7am -9am.

Monday 2pm update

Welcome Bay Pharmacy 252 Welcome Bay Rd, Welcome Bay, Tauranga. Tuesday, November 16. 11.45am - 1pm.

Pak'nSave, Papamoa. 42 Domain Rd, Papamoa Beach, Papamoa 3118. Friday, November 19. 10.56am-12.21pm.

12pm update

Countdown Bayfair, Mount Maunganui: 19 Girven Rd, Mount Maunganui, Mount Maunganui 3116. Thursday, November 18 between 4.04pm and 5.50pm.

BP Connect, Mount Maunganui: 570 Maunganui Rd, Mt Maunganui, Mount Maunganui 3116. Friday, November 19 between 9.51am and 11.08am.

8am update

McDonald's, Tauranga: 549 Cameron Rd, Tauranga South, Tauranga 3110. Sunday, November 14 between 6.30pm and 8.30pm

Zest Bakery and Cafe Greerton: 187 Chadwick Rd, Greerton, Tauranga 3112. Wednesday, November 17 between 12.15pm and 2.30pm. Thursday, November 18 between 2.45pm and 5pm.

Bayview Roast and Fish and Chips Shop Tauranga: 19 Bethlehem Rd, Bethlehem, Tauranga 3110. Wednesday, November 17 between 5pm and 6pm.

Welcome Sushi, Tauranga: 252 Welcome Bay Rd, Welcome Bay, Tauranga 3112. Thursday, November 18 between 9am and 11am.

Buff Hair and Beauty, Tauranga South: 575 Cameron Rd, Tauranga South, Tauranga 3112. Thursday, November 18 between 12.30pm and 2.30pm.

Sun 4pm update

• Tauranga Hospital: 829 Cameron Rd, Tauranga South. Sunday, November 14, 6am and 7.30pm. Monday, November 15, between 6am and 3.30pm. Tuesday, November 16, between 6.30am and 11.30pm. Tuesday, November 18, between 6am and 3.30pm.

• The Coffee Club: 1 Marine Parade, Mount Maunganui. Thursday, November 18, between 10.15am and 12pm.

• Le Chat Noir: 144 Chadwick Rd, Greerton. Friday, November 19, between 10.15am and 11.45am.

• Red Cross Shop: 199 Chadwick Rd, Greerton. Friday, November 19, between 8.45am and 10.20am.

• Freddy's Coffee Cart: Cnr Sandhurst and Gloucester Sts, Mount Maunganui. Tuesday, November 16, between 9.30am and 11.30am.

• Baker Bobs Bakery Cafe: 135 Chadwick Rd, Greerton. Friday, November 19, between 10.05am and 11.25am.

• Mustard Seed Cafe: 160 Te Rangitautahanga Rd, Tūrangi. Tuesday, November 16, between 12.05pm and 1.50pm.

• KY Fast Food: 8 Turangi Town Centre, Tūrangi. Friday, November 19, between 4.15pm and 5.40pm.

The Tauranga Hospital has been listed as a location of interest four times across four days earlier this week.

The first visit was on Sunday, November 14 between 6am and 7.30pm, the second visit was a day later at 6am to 8pm.

The second two visits were on Tuesday, November 16, between 6.30am and 11.30pm and then two days later between 6am and 3.30pm.

Anyone who was at the hospital during these specified times must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for the next 10 days.

KY Fast Food and Mustard Seed Cafe in Tūrangi have also been identified as locations of interest.

A person infected with Covid-19 was at Mustard Seed Cafe on Tuesday, November 16, between 9.30am and 11.30am.

KY Fast Food was visited on Friday, November 19, between 4.15pm and 5.40pm.

Anyone who visited these two locations during the specified time must also self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for the next 10 days.

2pm update

• Four Square Te Puna: 626 SH2 RD6, Tauranga. Thursday, November 11, 5.45pm-7pm

• Sporting Life: 46 Te Rangitautahanga Rd, Tūrangi. Thursday, November 18, 10.35am-12.10pm

• Countdown Fraser Cove: 229 Fraser St, Tauranga South, Tauranga. Wednesday, November 17, 1.40pm-4.10pm

• SuperValue Te Kūiti: 95 Rōra St, Te Kūiti. Tuesday, November 16, 6.45am-3.15pm

• Stirling Sports Centre Place: 103/501 Victoria St, Hamilton Central, Hamilton. Thursday, November 11, 3.20pm-6.30pm

• Z Petrol Station Palm Beach: 16 Domain Rd, Pāpāmoa Beach, Pāpāmoa. Friday, November 19, 11.22am-12.30pm

• Thomas's Fish Shop: 74 Broadway, Kaikohe. Friday, November 12, 3pm-4pm

The Jaid Beauty Salon on Hinemoa St, Rotorua, was visited by a person with the virus last Tuesday, November 16, between 4.15pm and 6pm.

The popular Mount Mellick Bar was exposed to a positive case on Friday, November 12, between 9.45pm and 11.59pm and again the next day, November 13, between 12am and 1.30am.

12pm update

• Mount Mellick Bar: 317 Maunganui Rd, Mt Maunganui (twice)

• Jaid Beauty Salon: 1144 Hinemoa St, Rotorua

