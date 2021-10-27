Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Hone Harawira slams current anti-lockdown hīkoi

The self-proclaimed Sovereign Hīkoi of Truth (SHOT) was stopped by police at Mercer, south of Auckland, thwarting their attempt to breach Auckland's border restrictions. Video / Mike Scott / Michael Craig

Te Tai Tokerau Border Control founder Hone Harawira has slammed a current anti-lockdown hīkoi calling it the "white man's march to nowhere".

A strong police contingent continues to monitor a hīkoi involving members of the Sovereign Hīkoi of Truth (SHOT) movement at the Southern Auckland checkpoint border after a police line had to be used to move the protesters off the highway early this morning.

However, Harawira told Newstalk ZB the protesters were taking He Whakaputanga o te Rangatiratanga o Nu Tireni and turning it into an "anti-government march".

"They wanted to use the celebration of He Whakaputanga o te Rangatiratanga o Nu Tireni our independence celebrations as a way of being able to just bust through the borders and say 'we are free, we are free'."

He Whakaputanga o te Rangatiratanga o Nu Tireni (Declaration of Independence of the United Tribes of New Zealand) was signed in Waitangi on October 28, 1835, by 34 northern chiefs.

"Police are incredibly disappointed that this group of protesters have chosen to take this action," they said in a statement earlier today.

"By carrying out non-essential travel they are putting themselves, our staff and the wider community at risk, while additional police resources have had to be redeployed in order to monitor the movements of this group at the checkpoints."

It is now understood that protesters are hunkering down at Mercer and food is being distributed to those at the checkpoint. One protester said it looked like there was "more police than protesters".

The group stuck at the southern border claim to be heading to Waitangi - but have been told they are not welcome there by local Māori leaders.

Ngāpuhi chairman Wane Wharerau said the rūnanga also opposed the event because having a group opposing vaccinations was "dangerous" for whānau residing in Te Tai Tokerau at this time.

Wharerau said the hīkoi unfortunately diverted attention from a genuine commemoration of a covenant in the history of Ngāpuhi. More than 100 years ago Te Tai Tokerau lost thousands of whānau due to the Spanish flu and now it was facing a similar pandemic, but this time there was a vaccine available to help fight it, he said.

He said people would be welcome at a time when it was safe for them to do so.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei deputy chairman Ngarimu Blair said as the tangata whenua of central Auckland it would not support such a protest at any time because such actions put at risk what the people of Auckland had endured and worked so hard for over successive lockdowns.

The convoy of around 50 vehicles carrying about 100 people arrived at the Southern checkpoint border in Mercer just before midnight.

Two protest vehicles, including a bus, remain parked on State Highway 1 in the northern lanes with the drivers refusing to move them. Traffic is being diverted around them and police are attempting to get the drivers to move them off the road.

Police negotiators and iwi liaison officers were called in to help after some of the protesters "surged forward" on foot from Orams Rd blocking the southern lane of SH1, but when this failed a police line was used, a police media statement said.

Around 500 people gathered for a pōwhiri at Te Tii o Waitangi Marae in the name of "freedom".

More than 250 vehicles set off from Whangārei's Kensington Park at 9.30am this morning to throw their weight behind the hīkoi's stand against Government mandates.

Around 12 people were prevented from crossing into Tai Tokerau at the Te Hana checkpoint on State Highway 1 on Wednesday morning.

The Advocate understands a small number remain in Te Hana.

The group came under heavy criticism yesterday from Tai Tokerau Border Control founder Harawira, who described them as ''Pākehā anti-vaxxers'' trying to take over He Whakaputanga commemorations.

''There is no invitation from Waitangi Marae, no invitation from the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, no invitation from Ngāti Kawa or Ngāti Rahiri, and no invitation from Ngāpuhi,'' he said.

The hīkoi is timed to coincide with the annual He Whakaputanga commemorations, which in normal years draw large numbers of people to the campground next to Te Tii Marae.