Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Hibiscus Coast resident reportedly tests positive for virus

There were 60 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Monday. Auckland will stay in Alert Level 3 for at least another two weeks. Video / Dean Purcell / Mark Mitchell / Michael Craig / Jason Oxenham

A man has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 on Auckland's Hibiscus Coast and is now calling on locals to get vaccinated.

The man, who is said to be vaccinated, became infected after a workmate tested positive for the virus and became critically ill as a result.

A woman who knows the Hibiscus Coast local said he had asked her to inform residents of his situation via a post on a residents' community Facebook page.

"Just a head's up, we have a Covid case on the Coast in Manly. No locations of interest at this point. The person who has tested positive has been vaccinated and is doing okay, but is obviously worried about what's to come.

"They have asked me to post this as they want people to know so they can stay safe and get vaccinated, if possible."

It is understood the man caught the virus from an unvaccinated workmate aged in his 20s.

"[He] is now critically ill in hospital. He asked for the vaccination while being admitted. Scary and close to home. Stay safe, Coasties," she wrote.

The Ministry of Health has been approached for comment.

Hibiscus and Bays Local Board chairman, Gary Brown, told the Herald he had been alerted to the Facebook post and was waiting to hear back from his own staff about confirmation of the case. They are also seeking information from the health ministry.

"There has been a bit of a panic scenario," he said of the Facebook post.

He encouraged locals to stay calm and to get tested if they feel any symptoms or just want to make sure they are okay.

"Getting tested is what we can do right now. Get tested and stay indoors until the results come through."

Locations of interest in the area

No new locations of interest or exposure events on the Hibiscus Coast have been identified on the ministry's website over the weekend.

However, a number of locations in the area were released over three days last week, with all the exposure events reported on the same day: Saturday, October 9.

Pak'nSave Silverdale, at 20 Hibiscus Coast Highway in Silverdale, was linked to a person who tested positive for Covid there that afternoon.

The infected person was at the supermarket for 10 minutes between 3.26pm and 3.36pm.

The same Pak'nSave was linked to a positive case shopping there less than two hours later. They were there from 4.59pm and 5.45pm.

While the Z Silverdale petrol station, at 5 Hibiscus Coast Highway, was also visited by a Covid-positive person that day between 4pm and 4.15pm.