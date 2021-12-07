Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Health Minister Andrew Little, Dr Ashley Bloomfield grilled by MPs on health spending and Covid-19

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Health Minister Andrew Little. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Health Minister Andrew Little and director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield are being grilled about health spending and the Covid-19 response at a select committee this morning.

It comes as the NZ Herald revealed that Bloomfield's initial advice to the Government was for Auckland's boundary restrictions to have already been lifted and for the whole country, bar Auckland and Northland, to be in the orange setting.

Bloomfield's affidavit to a Waitangi Tribunal hearing on the traffic light system also showed the Ministry of Health initially thought some regions should start in green - though this was later revised due to the spread of Delta outside Auckland.

That was despite its concerns that starting the traffic light system in early December could put vulnerable Māori at greater risk.

This warning was outlined in a ministry paper on November 24, two days after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had already announced the new system starting from December 3.

Ardern ultimately took a far more cautious stance than the ministry, with several districts outside Auckland and Northland — Taupō and Rotorua Lakes, Kawerau, Whakatane, Ōpōtiki, Gisborne, Wairoa, Rangitikei, Whanganui and Ruapehu — also in red for at least two weeks, no region in green, and movement in and out of Auckland only starting from December 15.

The select committee hearing will also see the health reforms and mental health spending interrogated. The Government is disbanding the DHBs model in favour of a centrally run Health NZ agency with a Maori Health Authority parallel to it.