Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Hamilton shop visited by infected person three days ago

There were 39 new cases of Covid-19 in the community. A man in his 50s died from covid-19 after spending 40 days in intensive care at Middlemore Hospital. Video / NZ Herald

A shop in Hamilton and another in Raglan have been named as locations of interest after being linked to people with Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health has released five new places of interest on its website this morning.

8am update

• Four Square: 1030 Heaphy Terrace, Fairfield, Hamilton

• Swaffield Road Dairy: 26 Swaffield Rd, Papatoetoe, South Auckland

• Tasty Hot Bread Bakery: 533 Great South Rd, Manukau, South Auckland

• Four Square Raglan: 3 Bankart St, Raglan

• Z Sylvia Park gas station: 510 Mt Wellington Highway, Mt Wellington, Auckland

The Four Square Heaphy Terrace, in Hamilton, was visited by a person who tested positive for the virus three days ago, on Monday.

Covid infected person at Hamilton shop three days ago

The affected time is between 6.50pm and 7.25pm.

Staff management issued a message to its customers on Facebook, saying the Ministry of Health had identified its staff and customers who were there during that time as casual contacts.

"This means anyone in-store at this time should self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days. If symptoms for Covid-19 develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result and until 24 hours after symptoms resolve."

Staff said its teams had been working to increase protocols since the lockdown in Auckland started in mid-August.

The Four Square on Heaphy Terrace in Fairfield, Hamilton, was visited by a person with Covid-19 three days ago. Image / Google

"All these remain in place, which means the store has been cleaned multiple times throughout the day, has implemented increased sanitation procedures, physical distancing and mandatory mask-wearing for customers and staff.

"It's been a challenging time for everyone. We ask you to please bear with the team as they work to meet your needs. Be kind, mask up."

The Four Square on Bankart St, in Raglan, is linked to a positive case who was there on Saturday October 2 between 9.45am and 10.45am.

A person with Covid was at the Z Sylvia Park gas station, on Mt Wellington Highway, for about an hour on the same day. They were there between 11.45am and 12.47pm on Saturday.

On Friday, a bakery in Manukau and a dairy in Papatoetoe, South Auckland, were linked to a person with Covid.

The Tasty Hot Bread Bakery, on Great South Rd in Manukau, had an infected person come through between 11.20 and 11.25am that day.

A member of the public with Covid was at the Swaffield Road Dairy, in Papatoetoe, for five minutes between 5.30pm and 5.35pm.