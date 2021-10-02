Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|Crime

Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Guns and drugs found after gang member allegedly 'hid in back of truck' to flee Auckland lockdown

4 minutes to read
A prospect for the Head Hunters gang has been charged with drugs, firearms, violent threats and lockdown breach offences. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Jared Savage
By:

Investigative reporter, NZ Herald

An Auckland gang member allegedly hid in the back of a truck to escape the city's Covid-19 lockdown to "tax" property from other criminals to repay debts he claimed were owed.

The 40-year-old is a

