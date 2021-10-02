Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Government must weigh up if it wants NZ to become a Sydney or Melbourne, says Covid expert

Nineteen cases were announced by Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson and director of public health Dr Caroline McElnay yesterday. There are 27 new cases today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Cabinet only has to look at Sydney and Melbourne when it weighs up easing restrictions tomorrow for Auckland's nearly seven-week lockdown.

That's the view of epidemiologist Rod Jackson, who says just one mystery case of the highly infectious Delta variant of the Covid virus in the community and it will start a fire.

"If there are any mystery cases still out there, they(Cabinet) have to stay there. It's a no brainer. It's do you want Sydney or Melbourne?" said Jackson.

Across the ditch yesterday, Victoria recorded its highest daily Covid-19 figure on record with 1488 new cases and two deaths. In NSW, Covid numbers continued to fall, but the state still recorded 813 Covid cases and 10 deaths.

There were 27 new locally acquired Covid-19 cases yesterday, all in Auckland, of which 22 have been linked to known clusters, leaving five unlinked cases.

Yesterday's figures bring the total of unlinked cases in the past fortnight to 10.

At Friday's 1pm update, director of public health Dr Caroline McElnay said about 35 more new cases could emerge in the coming days among household contacts.

In the past week there has been a huge fluctuation of daily case numbers; eight were recorded on Tuesday, followed by 45 on Wednesday.

Counties Manukau DHB also advised the Ministry of Health of a possible exposure event at Middlemore Hospital on Friday night.

Jackson and two other experts, Te Pūnaha Matatini Covid-19 modeller Professor Michael Plank and epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker, do not support moving Auckland from level 3 to level 2 restrictions at this stage.

Baker said it was difficult to imagine moving down to level 2 in Auckland this week because not enough is known about the level of containment in level 3 yet and that will not be known until the middle of the following week.

"For a respiratory virus that is spread by aerosols, alert level 2 will put very little pressure on transmission of the virus and you would expect it to start spreading quite widely.

"I would be very concerned if there was a move down to alert level 2 at the moment," said Baker.

Plank said moving to level 2 at this stage would be very dangerous with an uptake in mystery cases yesterday and another mystery case at Middlemore Hospital.

"There are signs we haven't got this outbreak fully contained at level 3...moving to level 2 now would really just add fuel to the fire and there would be a real danger we could lose control of the outbreak," he said.

Plank said Cabinet will be weighing up a range of factors tomorrow, including the economic implications, but had to remember having an uncontrolled outbreak is not good for the economy, particularly if it means going into strict lockdown.

On Friday night a person presented to Middlemore Hospital's Emergency Department seeking treatment for issues unrelated to Covid-19, said the Counties Manukau DHB.

"The patient answered no to all screening questions but, while in triage, clinical staff noted the patient was displaying a Covid-like symptom and took steps to investigate, isolate and test.

"The patient subsequently returned a positive Covid-19 result and was moved to a Covid-19 isolation ward at Middlemore Hospital.

"The patient was wearing a mask at all times in ED. All staff were wearing appropriate PPE and as such no staff members are required to stand down.

"Counties Manukau Health's Infection Prevention and Control team are working with the Auckland Regional Public Health Service to identify potential contacts."

Middlemore Hospital chief medical officer Pete Watson told the Herald that there had been a "steady stream" of Covid-positive patients arriving at the hospital with unrelated health conditions.

Covid-19 Response minister Chris Hipkins said earlier this week that high numbers of cases did not necessarily mean Auckland could not move down alert levels.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has previously signalled the Auckland boundary would remain in place if the region moved to alert level 2 next week.