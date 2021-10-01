Covid 19 Delta outbreak: US post mail deliveries to New Zealand suspended

USPS said on its website that it was temporarily suspending international mail acceptance for a number of destinations. Photo / AP

By RNZ

The United States Postal Service (USPS) has suspended mail deliveries to New Zealand because of an unavailability of transportation.

The USPS said on its website it was temporarily suspending international mail acceptance for a number of destinations.

It said this was because of "impacts related to the Covid-19 pandemic and other unrelated service disruptions".

New Zealand and 21 other countries were listed as being suspended because of "unavailability of transportation".

Australia and Samoa were also among the suspended destinations.

The USPS asked customers to "please refrain from mailing items addressed to the countries listed here, until further notice".

Disrupted USPS services to New Zealand included priority mail, first class packages, airmail and surface mail.

It said military and diplomatic mail would not be affected, unless noted.

In September last year, New Zealand Post announced the USPS had increased charges for mail and parcel delivery, which meant the cost to send mail to the US would "increase considerably".