Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Got ya Dot vaccination campaign eyeing children 5 to 11

Creating a fun and safe environment for our tamariki will be essential in helping them along their dotting journey. Photo / Michael Craig

Creating a fun and safe environment for our tamariki will be essential in helping them along their dotting journey. Photo / Michael Craig

Organisers behind Tāmaki Makaurau's successful Got ya Dot vaccination campaign are turning their attention to the next cohort yet to get their dot: children aged 5 to 11.

The campaign, held over Saturday and Sunday, was a collaboration of Tāmaki iwi, kapa haka, hauora Māori providers, corporate partners, kura tuarua and whare wānanga - aimed at vaccinating Māori between 12-34 who were not as engaged with the rollout.

A key aspect was replacing the usual kōrero tied to vaccination such as "jab" and "shot" with dot, and its Māori translation - ira.

Across several vaccination sites - including Eden Park, kura and schools - 2024 Māori got their dot, narrowly beating the campaign's target of 2021.

Overall, 15,332 Aucklanders were dotted throughout the weekend, adding to the efforts of Auckland's three district health boards which all recently reached 90 per cent partial vaccination.

"To be able to see a result like that, not only for Māori but for Tāmaki too, it's exciting," Ngāti Whātua Orākei Whai Maia Rangimarie Hunia said.

‌

However, Hunia and campaign spokesman Pere Wihongi knew their work was not done after many whānau had reached out after being unable to visit any vaccination sites on the weekend.

"We've had countless messages, specifically within Tāmaki Makaurau, of those who are wanting to take part in our Ira/Dot hubs or wanted to experience it no matter where they are," Wihongi said.

"For our whānau here in Tāmaki Makaurau who weren't able to attend our hubs, what we're trying to do at this stage is send out our teams to them, to their whānau as well so that those barriers of no travel or no vehicle are completely removed."

Following the mahi on the weekend, Got ya Dot vaccination staff will be travelling across the region, making house calls and visiting schools and marae to ease access for whānau under the revised motto - "Plot ya Dot".

Liam Williams, 12, gets his dot at Eden Park. Photo / Michael Craig

Also front of mind was dotting children, specifically those between 5 and 11 who are still not able to get their ira.

On Friday, director of public health Dr Caroline McElnay confirmed Medsafe had received an application from manufacturer Pfizer to consider the vaccination of people in that age bracket.

It was not yet clear when they might be able to be vaccinated.

According to primary care enrolment data from last week, there were roughly 180,000 Aucklanders still to get their ira - about 30,000 are Māori and will predominately be in younger age groups.

Hunia said plans were being formed on how to best approach dotting children.

"At some point, parents of children between the ages of 5-11 will make a call about their children getting their dot and we want to make sure that Ira/Dot is ready and available to support our tamariki to be able to do that."

Considering younger Māori had been at the forefront of the Got ya Dot campaign, both Hunia and Wihongi were optimistic they could provide safe and fun environments for young Aucklanders to get their dot.