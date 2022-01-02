Covid 19 Delta outbreak: First update of 2022 - are there any new Omicron community cases?

Israel has approved a fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose for people most vulnerable. Video / AP

The first Covid-19 update of the new year have been released - there are 105 community cases from the past two days.

It comes as a positive case has been identified in a holiday hotspot in Matarangi, Coromandel.

A Waikato District Health Board spokesman confirmed that a Whitianga case location identified yesterday will now be reclassified as Matarangi.

However, no further information about the cases will be released at this time, he said.

"The individual has a right to privacy which is not outweighed by public health factors.

"There are no locations of interest in Matarangi at this time."

There was no official 1pm statement released by the Ministry of Health yesterday - a rare occurrence in the Covid response New Zealanders have become used to over the last two years during the pandemic.

Health officials did, however, urge Kiwis to get out and get their booster vaccination shots as soon as they are able to; saying it was "key" to protecting New Zealanders from the highly transmissable Omicron variant.

Auckland Airport park and ride drive through vaccination centre. Photo / Alex Burton

The ministry's statement went so far as to call on members of the public to make getting their booster shot a New Year's resolution.

Director-general of health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, said speeding up the booster rollout is a key part of the response to Omicron.

From Wednesday (January 5), the time between when a person gets their second Pfizer shot and the booster will officially reduce from six months to four months.

From that day, anyone aged 18 years old and older who had their second vaccination at least four months ago can get their booster shot.

"The shorter interval means more than 82 per cent of vaccinated New Zealanders will be eligible for a booster by the end of February, 2022," Bloomfield said.

Bloomfield said more than 326,000 people who were vaccinated in the early part of the vaccine rollout had already got their booster jabs.

That equates to more than 70 per cent of people eligible to do so in 2021.

"I urge everyone who is eligible to get their booster as soon as possible to protect themselves, their whānau and the wider community."

Bloomfield went on to say that there was "clear evidence" that the Pfizer vaccine provides protection against Omicron.

"We also know that a booster dose with Pfizer provides better protection against the Omicron variant than the two-dose course," he said.