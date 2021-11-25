Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Farm Cove Intermediate School student tests positive

An East Auckland school is remaining open despite a student testing positive to Covid-19. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

An East Auckland school is remaining open despite a student testing positive for Covid-19 as the risk of further transmission is understood to be low.

Farm Cove Intermediate School in Pakuranga sent an email to parents and caregivers today, confirming a student was infectious onsite on Monday this week.

It said those who were in close contact with the student had been given appropriate public health advice, including testing and isolation requirements.

It advised those with symptoms to get tested and stay away from the school. Anyone without symptoms could attend school.

The NZ Herald called school principal Tamara Jones just as she was entering a meeting but she did intimate the situation was under control.

The Herald has sent questions to Jones which are expected to be answered later today.

Today's email from the school said it would remain open, stating: "Based on international and local evidence and experience, the risk of Covid-19 transmission within school settings is considered low.

"That means it is no longer necessary for the school to immediately close when a case has been identified as infectious while at school.

"Farm Cove Intermediate School is staying open at this time."

The email goes on to encourage whānau to get vaccinated and outlines what symptoms were associated with Covid-19.

It comes after two schools in the Bay of Plenty area registered positive cases among their students this week.

Two students at Te Puna School and a student at Mount Maunganui Intermediate School have tested positive for Covid-19.

Te Puna School was closed on Wednesday.

Mount Maunganui Intermediate School stayed open, but about 30 per cent of the school roll stayed at home on Wednesday.