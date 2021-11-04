Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Edmonton Meadows rest home resident with virus dies of non-Covid-related condition

The sudden death of a 40-year-old man with COVID-19, who was isolating at his home in Mangere has been referred to the Coroner to determine whether it was coronavirus-related. Video / Alex Burton / Dean Purcell / Jason Oxenham / Michael Craig / Mark Mitchell

A resident of Edmonton Meadows Care Home in Henderson, west Auckland, who tested positive for Covid-19, has died in hospital of a non-Covid-related condition.

The care home resident was admitted to North Shore Hospital last night for end-of-life-care, due to a non-Covid-related condition. The person passed away this morning.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and whānau of the deceased as well as the staff and residents at the Edmonton Meadows rest home," a statement released by the Ministry of Health said.

"As of 3.30pm, three other Covid-19-positive residents are receiving care at North Shore Hospital," the MOH added.

Fifteen residents at Edmonton Meadows Care Home in Henderson have tested positive for Covid-19. Photo / Dean Purcell

The care home continues to operate under alert level 3 guidelines for visitors, meaning people have only been able to visit the facility on compassionate grounds.

Since last Friday, a total of 15 residents and four staff members at Edmonton Meadows Care Home in Henderson have tested positive for coronavirus.

The source of infection into the care home remains unknown and whole-genome sequencing is underway.

The home's 52 residents and 40 staff have been tested, health officials said last weekend. A mobile testing unit was taken to the Henderson facility this week for repeat tests.

"Aged residential care facilities are well versed in infection prevention and control measures and have processes in place to care for Covid-19 positive residents while ensuring the safety of other residents and staff," a Ministry of Health spokesperson previously said of the facility.

Edmonton Meadows appears to be the first cluster at a care home amid the current Delta outbreak, which began in August.