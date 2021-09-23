Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Dedicated vaccination drives being set up to get more Pacific people vaccinated

September 23 2021 A high vaccination rate would be a "golden ticket" for New Zealand and make level 4 lockdowns a thing of the past, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. Ardern's comment followed the announcement of 15 new Covid-19 cases in the community.

Pacific leaders from all parts of society - health experts, church and community leaders - are rallying hard to get as many Pacific people as possible vaccinated and protected against Covid-19.

A number of dedicated vaccination drives targeting set groups within the Pasefika community have already proven to be hugely successful during the current Auckland outbreak.

Now more group-specific vaccination rallies are being organised, starting this week, in a bid to encourage more Pacific peoples to get their Covid-fighting jabs.

A three-day vaccination drive in the heart of South Auckland kicks off tomorrow at the Māngere Town Centre, specifically putting the call out to Samoans to get out and get vaccinated.

Other vaccination drives are due to take place in Manukau in the first week of October and a third rally will be held in Manurewa from October 11 to 13.

Get vaccinated for the wellbeing of your aiga (family)

Local GP and respected Samoan doctor Dr Sirovai Fuata'i acknowledged the many Pacific families who were affected in the current Auckland outbreak - the majority of them Samoan.

"We are calling out to the Samoan community in Auckland, particularly South Auckland, to make the decision to get vaccinated to protect the health and wellbeing of their aiga (family), loved ones, ekalesia (church congregations) and community."

Many Pacific families have been affected in the current Auckland outbreak. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Many of the families affected in the current outbreak are connected to the Māngere church cluster; which remains the largest Covid sub-cluster in the Auckland outbreak.

"As we have seen with each Covid-19 outbreak, Pacific and Māori people are highly vulnerable to the virus, given our social way of life - and many live with pre-existing health conditions," Fuata'i said.

"We must eliminate Covid for our communities by getting vaccinated."

The local rallies for the Samoan community are being run by South Auckland Pacific health provider The Cause Collective - one of several local health providers that have been heavily involved in helping people caught up in the Māngere church cluster.

There has been a strong push from Pacific health leaders, Pacific politicians and church leaders alike encouraging people to get vaccinated after it was found out many Samoan families had come down with the virus.

A high number of those positive cases were children and elderly who had to be hospitalised.

There have also been messages encouraging people to recognise misinformation and rumours circulating on social media.

Messages encouraging people to get vaccinated have been put out via Pacific radio stations and media outlets including Auckland-based Radio Samoa and dedicated community Facebook pages such as Samoa Tutū Fa'atasi (Stand Together) and Niue Ki Mua.

One community leader, Otara-Papatoetoe Local Board chairman Apulu Reece Autagavaia, said there needed to be a stronger focus on engaging with Samoans in particular to get vaccinated.

He acknowledged that Otara - which has a high Samoan population - has the highest percentage of people who remain unvaccinated.

"Covid-19 has hit Samoan and Pacific people the hardest. Whether it's been in the United States, Victoria or New South Wales. Here in New Zealand, we don't have to be another statistic," he said.

"We can beat Delta by getting vaccinated."

Similarly, a Niue Vaccination Drive has been organised by members of the community, helped by the Pasifika Medical Association Group, in an effort to get more Niueans in Auckland vaccinated against the virus.

The event, which started today, will run until Saturday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 15 Robertson Rd, Favona, South Auckland.

Organisers say the aim is to vaccinate at least 500 people a day.

Pacific health expert and PMA member, Dr Collin Tukuitonga, acknowledged that such community-led initiatives always reeled in better results.

"A community-owned and driven event is always going to be more successful," he said.

"When we take ownership and do it ourselves, the people will come."

Tukuitonga has been among Pasifika health leaders and Kiwi doctors to push for Māori and Pacific peoples to have greater access to the Covid vaccine; given how vulnerable those communities are when infected with this particular virus.