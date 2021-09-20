Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Climate Change Minister James Shaw taking 14 staff to Glasgow, Scotland for COP26 talks

Climate Change Minister James Shaw is yet to secure a MIQ spot on return from international climate talks in Glasgow in November. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Climate Change Minister James Shaw is yet to secure a MIQ spot on return from international climate talks in Glasgow in November. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Climate Change Minister James Shaw is under fire after revelations he is taking nine New Zealand staff to a conference in Scotland at a time the country is experiencing a major Covid-19 outbreak, while also taking up coveted MIQ spots.

Meanwhile Shaw says the trip to Glasgow for the COP26 climate talks is not even certain yet, with just one of the New Zealand entourage so far managing to secure a spot in MIQ on their return.

Shaw said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade was sorting travel arrangements to the conference in November, and they were part of the more than 30,000 people in yesterday's online queue system for 3000 places.

"At the moment I am waiting to find out if I have a spot and if I don't have a spot I won't be going."

Shaw said he was "about number 15,000 in the queue". They were hoping to be able to secure slots as part of further MIQ allocation releases.

Shaw said of the trip and delegation there was no virtual option and it was a highly important conference to attend to up global climate commitments, and requiring expert staff.

National Party climate change spokesman Stuart Smith said Shaw's office had confirmed there were 14 staff travelling to the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow - nine from Wellington and five from offshore.

The party was not against Shaw attending in principle, rather the health risk and impact of the large group on MIQ spots.

"At a time when thousands of Kiwis are unable to get into New Zealand thanks to our chaotic and unfair MIQ system, James Shaw feels he needs an even bigger entourage this time around than the one he took to COP25 in 2019," Smith said.

"It is astonishing that the Minister is going to COP26 in the first place, let alone taking up 10 MIQ spots for himself and his onshore staffers when they return."

Answers to written Parliamentary questions show the Wellington staffers include a climate change ambassador, legal, policy and special advisers, as well as his private secretary.

The five officials offshore include policy officers and an events and logistics specialist.

However, the size of the delegation depended on the outcome of MIQ applications.

Smith, as Opposition spokesperson for climate change, had also been invited as part of a long-standing practice started under the previous National Government.

Smith has declined the invitation.

"The Minister has failed to read the room on this," Smith said.

"We have heard countless stories of New Zealanders wanting to come home but who are locked out because they can't get MIQ spots.

"But that won't be an issue for Minister Shaw and his entourage – they'll be home in time Christmas with their families."

Shaw said he would rather not have to travel into a Covid hotspot, but there were no virtual options available and it was a very important conference to be at.

"We have a range of different priorities we are trying to push. There has been a lot of backsliding on the Paris Agreement, some not interested in transparency or environmental integrity and want to unpick core parts of the agreement."

The entourage was smaller than usual, Shaw said, and included specialists that were required for the "dozens of parallel negotiations that take place requiring expert input".

Shaw also pointed to Trade Minister Damien O'Connor who travelled with staff to the United Kingdom in July for trade talks, although there was less scrutiny at the time given there was less pressure on MIQ spots at the time.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had hoped to go to Australia and the United Nations in New York. Both trips were canned - the second due to handling the Delta outbreak in Auckland.

The COP26 talks in Glasgow will be some of the most important climate change talks in recent years heading into the critical Paris deadline of 2030.

It comes after last year's talks in Spain were cancelled due to Covid-19.

Countries are being urged to come together to up their Paris climate change commitments and to ban coal.

The New Zealand Government has an important policy to announce, likely an emissions reduction pledge, and potentially more money to help developing countries deal with the challenges of climate change.