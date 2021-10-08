Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Checkpoint north of Whangārei set to be erected

October 8 2021 Northland will move to level 3 from 11.59pm tonight after an Aucklander with Covid obtained travel documents and spent several days in the region.

A checkpoint to deter motorists heading north of Whangārei might be established following revelations of a Covid-positive woman travelling through the region recently.

Tai Tokerau Border Control spokesman Hone Harawira confirmed last night that work was being done with Northland police to explore reinstating the Waiomio checkpoint, which has been used previously since Covid-19 emergence in New Zealand.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins called a impromptu press conference yesterday evening to announce Northland would go into alert level 3 for 4 days after a woman - who was now in Auckland - tested positive following a recent trip north.

The woman returned a weak positive test result while in Northland, before her infection was confirmed with a follow-up test.

However, locations of interest are limited to two service stations as the woman had been "unco-operative" with authorities in determining her movements in the region, according to Hipkins.

The two service stations are BP Connect Wylies in Woodhill (Saturday, October 2 - 11.20pm-12.20am) and Z Kensington (Monday, October 4 - 3.45pm-4.45pm).

Northland leader Hone Harawira at an iwi-led checkpoint at Waiomio in January this year. Photo / Tania Whyte

The woman is believed to have travelled around the region, including Whangārei, Kamo, Paihia and Kawakawa, before returning to Auckland.

Tai Tokerau Border Control Nyze Porter said mobile patrols may also be used alongside the fixed checkpoint to prevent anyone slipping through.

"Now that the decision has been made that Northland will go back to [alert] level 3, we will be asking people not to travel north from Whangārei until we get the all-clear from authorities," Manuel said.

"We're also talking to police about running mobile patrols to counter people trying to slip the border through the back roads."

Manuel acknowledged the checkpoint could upset people but it was being done to protect whānau.

"Iwi and Māori health authorities are doing their best, but at only 50 per cent vaccination we've got a long, long way to go before we can relax.

"So stay close to home, take care of your kaumātua and kuia, be safe, and as the tupuna would say if they were with us today, 'he aha te mea nui o te ao? Vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate'."

Police have been approached for comment.