Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Brian Tamaki makes first court appearance

Brian Tamaki addresses as many as 2000 anti-lockdown protesters in the Auckland Domain. Video / NZ Herald

Brian Tamaki addresses as many as 2000 anti-lockdown protesters in the Auckland Domain. Video / NZ Herald

Controversial Destiny Church founder Brian Tamaki made his first appearance at Auckland District Court for charges he violated Auckland's Covid-19 restrictions by attending and helping to organise a large-scale lockdown protest.

It has been estimated between 1000 and 2000 people gathered at Auckland Domain on October 2 - despite pleas from Government and city officials to call it off and avoid what was feared could become a super-spreader event.

Tamaki, 63, has vowed to fight the criminal charges.

Brian Tamaki attends a lockdown protest at Auckland Domain. Photo / Dean Purcell

"I am prepared to stand up and be heard when I see injustice and suffering," he said in a statement last week.

"The lockdowns and current levels are damaging our people, and it cannot continue. I cannot stand by quietly and let it happen."

Also appearing before Judge Brooke Gibson on Tuesday was Destiny Church member Paul Craig Thompson.

The Papatoetoe resident, 57, is listed as an official with the Freedoms and Rights Coalition, which has taken credit for the protest.

If convicted of breaching the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act 2020, both men could face up to six months prison and a $4000 fine.

Participants at the anti-lockdown rally. Photo / Dean Purcell

Both men were remanded on bail. The judge ordered them, as part of their bail requirements, not to attend or organise any protests in breach of Covid-19 requirements and not to use the internet to encourage non-compliance. Due to Bail Act rules, most of the roughly 30-minute hearing cannot be reported.

Under alert level 3 restrictions at the time of the event, most non-essential gatherings that involved the mixing of bubbles were banned. Weddings and funerals were notable exceptions to the rule, but for groups of no more than 10 people.

Level 3 lockdown rules have since eased in Auckland to allow for two families at a time to mix bubbles for outdoor meet-ups, but with continued social distancing and no more than 10 people per gathering.

Brian Tamaki says people should be thanking him and his supporters for the anti-lockdown protest. Photo / Dean Purcell

Tamaki met with police before the protest. A police spokesperson said after the event took place that they were disappointed by the large numbers, and that "organisers did not follow through on undertakings they had given police about how the event would be managed".

Prime Minister had characterised the event as a "slap in the face" for all Aucklanders who had been following lockdown rules, while Auckland Mayor Phil Goff characterised the gathering as a "kick in the guts".

Bikers arriving for the anti-lockdown rally. Photo / Dean Purcell

Over 150,000 people signed an online petition calling for the church leader to be charged.

Tamaki was represented during the brief court appearance by Ron Mansfield, QC. Thompson was represented by lawyer Sue Grey, a former New Zealand Outdoors Party candidate and prominent anti-vaccination advocate.