Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Auto repair business in Hastings closed for 10 days after staff member tests positive

John Bates on Omahu Rd, Hastings was the work site of the positive Covid case. Photo / Ian Cooper

A Hawke's Bay automotive repair business will remain closed for 10 days after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

John Bates Wheel Alignment Hawke's Bay's manager Jason Bates said the staff member called him up and told him about the positive test on Saturday.

Hawke's Bay DHB confirmed the community case on Sunday, saying the person tested positive as part of routine surveillance swabbing when they visited the Hawke's Bay Hospital emergency department in Hastings after feeling unwell.

Since then the Hastings-based business has remained closed.

"We are going to be closed for 10 days," Bates said on Tuesday.

"All staff members, there is five of us, have been treated as close contacts.

"We've all returned a negative first test and we are all isolating."

Lick This! ice cream parlour in Napier is a location of interest. Photo / Ian Cooper

He said the second test for staff was going to be on Thursday.

"We'll also be getting the shop deep-cleaned."

The shop hasn't been listed as a location of interest by Ministry of Health and Bates said that was because he was told by Hawke's Bay DHB that it wasn't classed as "high-risk".

"There's only five of us and it's quite a big space," he said.

"The staff member who tested positive was just working in the workshop. He is isolated, and has no contact with customers."

As an "extreme caution" everyone in the area, on the day, was contacted by the shop and they took a Covid test, and all came back negative.

On Tuesday, 86 per cent of the eligible population in New Zealand were fully vaccinated, there were 134 community cases, with 89 people in hospital, and nine in ICU.

No new cases were reported for Hawke's Bay on Tuesday and no further locations of interest were added.

The Ministry of Health said of Hawke's Bay's eligible population 91 per cent had received their first dose, and 82 per cent were fully vaccinated.

To date, 92 per cent of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose and 86 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The four locations of interest in Hawke's Bay are:

"Lick This" Ice Cream Parlour, Napier: Sunday, November 21, 2pm-3pm.

Pak 'n Save Napier: Thursday, November 25, 8.30pm-10pm.

Unichem Stortford Lodge Pharmacy, Hastings: Saturday, November 27, 4.15pm-5.15pm.

Flex Fitness 24 Hour Gym Hastings: Tuesday, November 23, 6pm - 7.30pm.

Flex Fitness 24 Hour Gym Hastings: Thursday, November 25, 6.15pm - 7.30pm.