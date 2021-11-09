Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Aucklanders set to hit the shops after two months of being closed

Retailers across Auckland are stocking their shelves ahead of Auckland’s planned move to step 2 on Wednesday. Video / Dean Purcell

Aucklanders can finally splash the cash in retail stores today as the city moved into alert level 3 step 2 overnight.

Some eager shoppers were even spotted lining up outside Sylvia Park shopping complex in Mt Wellington nearly 24 hours before shops opened.

The country's largest city officially moved to alert level 3 step 2 just before midnight - signalling the end of a strict lockdown that has shut up shops around the city since mid-August.

People camp outside Sylvia Park shopping mall on Tuesday waiting for shops to open. Photo / Dean Purcell

A witness said up to 70 people camped there overnight and were planning to do the same again tonight.

It is understood they are there specifically for the opening of a new store, JD Sports Sylvia Park, was is advertising that the first 150 customers through its doors will get a gift pack worth $150.

At 10am on Tuesday he said there were about 60 people in line waiting for the store to open.

Linda Trainer, of GM Asset Management, said an orderly queue had begun to form outside JD Sports ahead of its opening scheduled at 12.01am. While the other stores at Sylvia Park will open from 9am.

"We're focused on ensuring the safety of our customers and we are working with those in the line to ensure they're socially distancing and wearing masks."

In alert level 3 step 2 Aucklanders can now have gatherings of up to 25 people and take a trip to public facilities like the zoo and museums. But a haircut and workout at the gym are still off the cards.

Extra security has also been brought in to manage the queue and will be making face masks available for anyone who needs one.

Shoppers must be masked, follow physical distancing measures and record their visits when shopping.

Stores at Sylvia Park have created a plan to manage any queues.

Westfield shopping malls across Auckland are expected to open from 9am.

Businesses spent Monday and Tuesday preparing to ready to reopen. Photo / Dean Purcell

Retailers around the city have already set Christmas decorations ahead of what will be a busy two months for retailers.

It comes after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed the big move on Monday afternoon - the same day the Ministry of Health reported 190 community cases and the deaths of two people.

While the doors of many Auckland public facilities will open today, cafes and eateries remain closed for dine-in eating. Food courts inside shopping malls are able to reopen but must continue to offer contactless pick-up or delivery options only.

Shoppers will not be able to consume food or drink while shopping inside a mall.

Non-contact sports including golf, tennis, bowls, cycling and horse riding can be participated in, so long as it does not exceed 25 people at a time and all are socially distanced. But contact sports like rugby, football, hockey and judo cannot go ahead.