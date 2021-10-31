Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Auckland vaccination centre vandalised, staff threatened

A vaccination centre in Panmure, Auckland has been vandalised and its staff abused. Photo / Jo Bartley, Twitter

By RNZ

A vaccination centre in Auckland has been targeted by vandals.

The shopfront window at the Pasefika Family Health Group in Panmure was smashed a day after a successful community vaccination event.

Maungakiekie-Tāmaki Ward Councillor Josephine Bartley said on Facebook the incident was "unacceptable".

"We will not tolerate violence, keep your anti vax violence to yourself please," she wrote.

Staff at the centre say they have been targeted with online abuse and threats.

Bartley said that she has contacted police and the local business association for camera footage to track down those responsible.

