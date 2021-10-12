Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Auckland supermarkets and a service station are latest locations of interest

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed this morning a truck driver who travelled to Northland has now also tested positive for Covid. Video / Newstalk ZB

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed this morning a truck driver who travelled to Northland has now also tested positive for Covid. Video / Newstalk ZB

Supermarkets and a service station around Auckland are the latest locations of interest revealed by the Ministry of Health.

The new locations include Countdown, Mt Roskill Fresh supermarket and Season Market in Mt Wellington.

The Countdowns are in Newmarket and St Johns.

Z Silverdale is also of interest for anyone who visited there on Saturday, October 9 between 4pm and 4.15pm.

There's also new times listed for Pak'nSave Mt Albert, Lincoln Rd Countdown Henderson, Countdown Kelston and New World Devonport.

Z Silverdale is also of interest for anyone who visited there on Saturday, October 9 between 4pm and 4.15pm.

Latest locations;

• Seasons Market Mt Wellington, Monday, October 4 between 10.45 and 11.45,

• Countdown Newmarket, Friday, October 8 between 6pm and 8pm,

• Z Silverdale Service Station, Saturday, October 9 between 4pm and 4.15pm,

• Countdown St Johns, Wednesday, October 6 between 1pm and 1.30pm,

• Mt Roskill Fresh Supermarket, Monday, October 4 between 1pm and 2.30.

They also announced new times for previous locations as follows;

• Pak'nSave Mt Albert, Monday, October 11 between 7.30pm and 8.45pm,

• Lincoln Rd Countdown Henderson, Saturday, October 9 between 12pm and 4pm,

• Countdown Kelston, Friday, October 8 between 1pm and 4pm,

• New World Devonport, Friday, October 8 between 12pm and 12.30,

• Countdown Kelston, Sunday, October 10 between 1pm and 4pm.

Any new locations of interest related to the visit of a Covid-19 positive truck driver who visited a Whangārei tyre shop will be released today.

Steve Taylor Tyres is now closed and undergoing a deep clean after the driver travelled from Auckland to his Kamo store and back again.

The driver was in the store on Saturday, October 9 for about 10 minutes, Taylor said in a Facebook post.

The news comes as Northlanders and those in the Waikato await news from Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins this afternoon about whether they will drop down an alert level.

Meanwhile, further locations are hoped to be released today relating to the travels of a woman who had been eluding police around Northland before being arrested at a New Lynn house yesterday.

She had since tested positive.

Some of the most recent locations include a Whangārei Subway store and New World in Warkworth.

There's also a week's worth of dates involving central Auckland high-rise apartment complex, Urban Residences, in Howe St, just off Karangahape Rd.

A resident at the 10-storey apartment building, Michael Brenndorfer, said residents had been informed there had been a positive case of someone staying in the building between October 1 and October 7 who had Covid and that a positive case had visited the building in late September and early October.

6pm update;

• Seasons Market Mt Wellington, Friday, October 8 between 10.45am and 11.40am,

• Mt Roskill Fresh Three Kings, Friday, October 8 between 11.45pm and 3.30pm.

Anyone who visited these two Auckland stores during the specified times must self-monitor for Covid symptoms for 14 days.

4pm update;

• New World Warkworth, Thursday, October 7 between 1.30pm and 3.30pm,

• Kanji Food Mart Glenfield, Friday, October 8 between 8.15pm and 8.20pm,

• College Superette Kelston, Friday, October 8 between 7pm and 7.05pm,

• Village Wine & Spirits Te Atatu, Friday, October 8 between 2.45pm and 3pm.

Anyone who visited either of these stores during the specified time must self-monitor for Covid symptoms for 14 days.