Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Auckland supermarket linked to Covid visit for the fourth time in two weeks

There were 14 new cases of Covid-19 in the community on Tuesday, all of them in Auckland or the Upper Hauraki. Video / Dean Purcell / Jason Oxenham / Mark Mitchell

Another Covid exposure event has been identified after a person with the virus visited an Auckland supermarket last week.

8am update

One location of interest has been announced by the Ministry of Health this morning.

Countdown Māngere Mall, at the Māngere Town Centre on Bader Drive, has been linked to a person who has tested positive for Covid last Thursday, September 16.

They were there between 11am and 1pm and anyone who was there at the same time is told to self-monitor for 14 days after the date of exposure.

This is the fourth time the supermarket has been connected to a person with Covid in the last two weeks.

Countdown Māngere Mall, at the Māngere Town Centre on Bader Drive, has been linked to four visits by people with Covid in the last fortnight. Image / Google

A positive case was also there two days before the latest visit, on September 14, as well as on Sunday, September 12, and Thursday, September 9.

The same advice is being given to anyone who was there at the affected times on those days - keep an eye on your health for any flu-like and Covid symptoms for two weeks after you visited a location of interest.

Only a few locations of interest were released by the ministry yesterday.

The latest anyone with the virus has been out in the community - according to the list - is three days ago when a Covid positive person was at the Countdown Botany Downs supermarket on Sunday afternoon.

The affected person was there between 12.30pm and 2.30pm that day.

Other locations released yesterday

• Pak'nSave Sylvia Park: 286 Mt Wellington Highway, Mt Wellington. Friday, September 17, between 9.30am and 11.45am

• Countdown Mt Wellington: Corner of Penrose Rd and Mt Wellington Highway. Wednesday, September 15, between 12.15pm and 12.50pm