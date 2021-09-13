Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Auckland, NZ lockdown decisions to be revealed by PM Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield

Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield give Covid-19 update

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield are fronting the press to announce Cabinet's alert-level decisions for the country.

Earlier today, 33 new community cases were announced - all in Auckland. It is the highest number of daily cases in several days.

However, just one of those cases was at that time yet to be epidemiologically linked to the outbreak (meaning no person-to-person link with prior cases) had been established.

That case was a person who presented to Middlemore Hospital on Saturday. However, their seven other household members have also tested positive and are linked.

Ardern said today that Delta was likely to be passed on to family members, which means numbers will keep "rumbling along".

That didn't mean alert level 4 wasn't working in Auckland, she said.

Surveillance testing across certain suburbs and health care workers had not found any cases, she said.

"It is also clear there is not widespread transmission of the virus in Auckland."

But there were still three clusters producing cases outside household or close contact circles, and there were still unlinked cases.

In the last two weeks, 17 remain unlinked, and of those, only a handful were of "particular concern".

Experts say the number of unlinked mystery cases, of which there are now 28, is a key factor that could prevent Auckland moving out of lockdown.

While many of them are expected to be resolved, Ardern said on Sunday there remained a "handful" - including those who visited Middlemore, some of whom were asymptomatic - of sufficient concern.

Today's cases took the outbreak to 9555 overall - 938 in Auckland and 17 in Wellington.

The outlook for Auckland last week indicated a slim chance of no more spread outside of people's bubbles by this week, but this changed after four cases visited Middlemore Hospital, sparking a series of new cases.

While case numbers remain low and contained, experts warn lifting Auckland out of lockdown too soon could risk reigniting the outbreak.

Those cases are also well spread across the city: Mt Eden, Mangere, Massey, Favona, Papatoetoe, Otara and Manurewa.

There are eight epidemiologically linked subclusters - the two largest subclusters are the Māngere church group (381) and the Birkdale social network cluster (76).

Nine subclusters are not epidemiologically linked.

There are 21 people with Covid in hospital and four in ICU.

Seven of yesterday's 20 cases had exposure events. The other 13 were in isolation throughout the period they were infectious.

Some 8657 Covid tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours - and almost half of those have been in Auckland.

There were no unexpected wastewater detections in the past 24 hours.

While the Government has previously said it would not necessarily wait until there were zero cases in the community before moving alert levels, it has been concerned by the number of unlinked or "mystery cases" popping up.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson told Newshub this morning he didn't believe there was wide community transmission in Auckland, but said there were a "handful of mystery cases" that were concerning and officials needed to know just how widespread they were.

Level 4 was tough, but it was the best chance of getting on top of the virus and breaking the chain of transmission, he said.

"That is happening, but there are still a few cases at the edges."

He promised the Government would to make sure it laid out a very clear plan for Aucklanders this afternoon.

Epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker told TVNZ this morning he thought it was too early for Auckland to move out of level 4, and doing so could see new Covid cases flaring up again.

He said the mystery cases could prove to be a problem in that they could easily spark up other clusters.

"The trouble is these are people we don't know about.

"This is the end of the outbreak in Auckland and we just have to persist for a few more days."

Pacific health expert Dr Collin Tukuitonga told TVNZ this morning he also felt it was too early for Auckland to come out of alert level 4 based on the new and mystery cases still popping up in the community.