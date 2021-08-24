Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Auckland Mayor Phil Goff 'disappointed' in rule breakers

24 August 2021 There are 41 new Covid-19 cases in the community today, bringing the total since the outbreak began to 148.

24 August 2021 There are 41 new Covid-19 cases in the community today, bringing the total since the outbreak began to 148.

Mayor Phil Goff has thanked the majority of Aucklanders who are "taking the restrictions seriously" but is disappointed in those who aren't.

"A big thank you goes to most Aucklanders, who are taking the restrictions seriously and doing the right thing.

"However, it's disappointing that some people are putting themselves and others at risk by flouting the rules," Goff said.

Under alert level 4 Aucklanders cannot use recreational facilities, including:

• Playgrounds

• Outdoor exercise equipment

• Basketball courts

• Pump tracks

• Skateparks

Goff said these facilities are closed for the safety of everyone and using them could result in Covid-19 spreading further in the community.

The Auckland Council's Community Facilities teams was tasked with taping off high-use play and exercise equipment and there are signs on nearly 900 playgrounds across Auckland.

Ferry Road playground is one of 200 high-use playgrounds or exercise equipment that have been taped off. Photo / Auckland Council

"People who are breaking the rules and — worse still — removing tape and signs are letting their communities down," Goff said.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster revealed a small number of Aucklanders have continued to "disregard the rules".

Since New Zealand entered lockdown, Police have arrested 44 people.

Goff said every Aucklander must follow the rules to ensure the region can go back to normality.

"If we observe the rules and ensure that the lockdown works, we can stop Covid in its tracks and ensure we get back to normality more quickly.

"But all of us have to play our part in achieving that," he said.

Waitākere Ward Councillor Linda Cooper said there have been reports of a large number of surfers across west coast beaches, which is not allowed during alert level 4.

"If you were to get into danger while out in the water, it would not only put the lives of our emergency responders at risk but would increase strain at a time when they're already stretched thin," she said.

Earlier this year, while Auckland was in alert level 3 a surfer was thrown on to the rocks at Mercer Bay and needed to be rescued.

"This involved multiple rescue staff along with a helicopter, and put first responders at risk. We don't want that happening again," Cooper said.

"Taking part in these activities puts unnecessary risks on the person themselves as well as emergency service staff," said Coster.