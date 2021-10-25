Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Auckland man arrested after driving to Hamilton; one of three incidents

Three people are facing charges after breaking various Covid rules.

Three people are facing charges after three separate incidents involving breaching Covid rules, including an Auckland man accused of driving to Hamilton without an exemption.

The 32-year-old from Flat Bush in Auckland is now facing two charges under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act.

He's alleged to have travelled from Auckland to Hamilton by vehicle but purposefully avoiding the controlled southern border near Mercer and also failing to produce a travel exemption on October 23.

The charge has a maximum penalty of six months' prison or a $4000 fine.

Meanwhile, a 55-year-old Bay of Plenty woman is facing charges of resisting arrest and intentionally failing to comply with a Covid order after proceeding through a police checkpoint when she was advised not to.

The alleged incident happened at Whakatiwai on October 22.

The woman, from Otakiri near Whakatāne, faces up to a maximum penalty of six months' prison or a $4000 fine.

Meanwhile, a man from Horotiu, north of Hamilton, faces charges of intentionally failing to comply with a Covid order by entering an MIQ - The Distinction Hotel - without authority on October 25 in Hamilton.

He also faces a second charge of being found in an enclosed yard, namely that of the Distinction Hotel.