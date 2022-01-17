School children are getting their Covid-19 jabs from today while the Omicron variant continues to hover on New Zealand's doorstep. Video / NZ Herald

An Auckland daycare will be closed on Tuesday following a Covid-19 case within the centre.

In an email, Westgate New Shoots confirmed there is a Covid-19 case within the centre.

"Whilst we certainly didn't want to encounter this, we can assure you that we have systems and processes in place, continually reviewed and are documented in conjunction with Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education regulations ready to act," the daycare said in an email to parents.

The daycare is working to identify any close or casual plus contacts of the confirmed case.

The centre's manager could not comment when contacted by the Herald.

Parents have been asked to "stay at home" until an update is provided on Tuesday morning.

"We appreciate that the timing of this situation will bring its own challenges so again want to stress that we are working through providing all relevant information as a priority to ensure the assessment of this case is carried out as promptly as possible," the daycare said in an email.

On Monday, 16 community cases of Covid-19 were reported in Auckland, Lakes, Hawke's Bay, Wairarapa and the West Coast.

As Omicron continues to spread like wildfire overseas, Cabinet will meet this week to consider the latest advice from health officials to ensure New Zealand is prepared for when it makes its way into the community.

It will also receive advice on the country's traffic light settings this week and will make an announcement on Thursday.

Monday marked the start of vaccinations for 5 to 11-year-olds, with many parents taking their children along to get their first paediatric dose, which measured about a third of the adult dose.

In Auckland by 1pm today, over 3200 children received their first dose to get immunised against Covid-19. Meanwhile, at Papakura Marae, just over 30 under 11-year-olds were vaccinated every hour from the gates opening at 10am.

Mum Paula Beguely and her two daughters, Harriet (8) and Charlotte (5), were excited and nervous as they waited in line at the North Shore vaccination centre this morning.

Paula said the family had kept socially distant up until now because Charlotte lived with Down syndrome and was immuno-compromised.

"We're very glad we can get [the vaccine]," Paula said.