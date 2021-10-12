Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Auckland councillor Richard Hills has travelled to Northland for the birth of his baby

North Shore councillor Richard Hills is in Northland at Whangarei today to see the surrogate mother of his baby. Photo / Dean Purcell

North Shore councillor Richard Hills is in Northland at Whangarei today to see the surrogate mother of his baby. Photo / Dean Purcell

Auckland councillor Richard Hills and his husband have been at Whangārei in Northland since last Friday evening for the birth of their surrogate child.

Hills told the Herald his husband Leighton Southey got an exemption from the Ministry of Health last week to travel north for the birth and take legal ownership and care of the baby once it is born.

He said the baby is due any time, adding the couple will stay up north until the baby is born and a little while afterwards. It will be the couple's first child.

"It's a very personal issue. My family and our surrogate family, it's high stress already around the [Covid] rules and all that and we are trying to do everything right," said Hills.

He said the couple were complying with all the rules and Covid test for travelling outside Auckland.

A spokesman for Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said he had been informed by Hills that an exemption was granted by the Ministry of Health to cross the boundary for childcare reasons.

"Councillor Hills followed the same process as anyone else wishing to cross the boundary and the mayor will not be commenting further on what is a private matter. He wishes Richard and his family well," the spokesman said.

News of the North Shore councillor's trip to Northland comes as the Government decides today on the alert level settings for Northland and Waikato.

It also follows a new Covid-19 case last night, a truck driver who travelled from Auckland to Northland and back, though Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins has already said this won't necessarily mean level 3 in Northland will be extended.

The weaknesses at the boundary have come under intense scrutiny as case numbers in Auckland continue to rise, and the virus continues to escape the city.

It has already been carried to Palmerston North, Waikato, and at least twice to Northland.

Auckland will stay in step 1 of level 3 until at least 11.59pm next Tuesday, with Cabinet meeting on Monday to review that setting.