Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Another city dealing with a new positive case, as Aucklanders urged not to visit unvaccinated relatives

November 17 2021 People will be able to travel to or from Auckland from December 15 if they have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine or have returned a negative test. There are 194 cases of Covid-19 in the community today and a further person has died with the virus.

As Aucklanders settle in for about a month of lockdown before they can finally leave the city - albeit if fully vaccinated or have tested negative for Covid - another city is dealing with new cases in the community.

A positive case has been found in Palmerston North, according to confirmation from a local cricket club.

The Manawatū Cricket Association has posted a message on its Facebook page that a cricket player has returned a positive result for Covid and had attended a United Club practice held at the Manawatū Cricket Association Indoor Centre on Tuesday night.

"Hi team, we have received information that one of our cricket community, from United Cricket Club, has tested positive for Covid.

"He scanned in, so we know the time frame was 5.30pm to 7.10pm. If you were at the centre around those times, please seek advice from the Ministry of Health about the process to follow."

The Park Rd centre is now closed as a deep clean is carried out. It is expected to reopen at 3pm today.

"To err on the side of caution, we have postponed all MCA visits to schools for the rest of the week. This is to reassure schools that the safety of their students is our (number) one priority."

The Association also announced that all its staff are fully vaccinated and no one had been exposed to the person who tested positive that night.

Some players at United's practice on Tuesday were also at the senior men's representative team's practice yesterday. The association is working through the implications of this with the team.

As a result of the United player testing positive, it was likely all United Mens P1/P2/P3 games would be postponed this weekend.

The Mid-Central district health board said the Ministry of Health is due to make an announcement this afternoon. The ministry said the same thing when approached by the Herald for comment on the situation.

Palmerston North has not had any Covid cases since an Auckland-based truck driver travelled to the city for work purposes at the beginning of October.

A raft of new locations of interests linked to the case were released at the time.

Over the weekend, however, two people tested positive for the virus in Woodville - about a half-hour drive away from Palmerston North.

The Caltex Woodville, on Vogel St, was identified as a location of interest on Saturday, November 13, after a person with Covid was there between 9am and 9.30am.

People who were there at the same time were urged to monitor their health for 14 days after being exposed and get tested if Covid symptoms start to show.

Aucklanders planning to travel for Christmas told to stay away from unvaccinated relatives

Meanwhile, epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker says Aucklanders planning to travel over the Christmas period should make sure they are not taking Covid with them - by getting vaccinated and getting tested.

"This is the ultimate act of kindness, is to look after the health of the people you're visiting," he told TVNZ's Breakfast show.

People should remember that children under 12 are not vaccinated, so people in Auckland planning to travel into other regions with children should also get at least one of them tested before leaving - so as not to infect their cousins in other regions, for example, he said.

The best thing right now is for Aucklanders to take responsibility. That included going as far as to visit only family and friends who are fully vaccinated and not visiting elderly relatives.

"That will be lifesaving...for those friends and family," he said.

"It means planning, it means considering...and don't go and visit people who are vulnerable."

People encouraged to have Christmas celebrations outside

Baker also encouraged families to have Christmas celebrations outside over the holidays - under a marquee, for example, instead of indoors. And wear masks.

"We definitely should not be complacent at all."

"Even if you can't see the virus, some of us - unfortunately - will be taking it with us even if we don't have any symptoms. So just don't do that," he said.

Concerns about filling gaps as doctors, nurses and medical staff quit due to vaccination mandate

Royal New Zealand College of GPs medical director Dr Brian Betty said up to 4 per cent of really critical and essential workers had left the district health boards due to the mandate and there was a lot of work to be done to fill the gaps.

He said workers had got to the stage where they had decided to sacrifice their jobs because of their beliefs about the vaccine so it would be difficult to turn around. However, some might return if a different vaccine became available.

The health system was already under stress and was under resourced.

"There's considerable stress both in nursing and in medical staff ranks - we know that both in general practice and in hospitals.

"It's going to be quite a juggling act to fill those gaps, to fill those rosters, to make sure the service is provided."

There was a very good reason for the mandate because those who were not vaccinated were more likely to get and spread Covid and have the worst outcome from Covid.

"There are actually some serious health and safety issues here regarding those staff who choose out of their own will not to get vaccinated so I think this is a really complex issue.

"But we probably have done the right thing in terms of the mandate and patient safety and staff safety."

He said areas like Northland, which had lost a high number - 4 per cent - were struggling to attract staff, had high numbers of Māori and Pasifika, high deprivation and had pressure on the health and GP system so it was a real issue.

Covid had brought some of the problems in the health system and the underlying workforce shortages to the fore.