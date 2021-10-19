Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Another Auckland supermarket named a location of interest

Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins said of yesterday's jump in community cases: 'Yes, I think it is sobering...but it could have been even higher.' Video / Newstalk ZB

One new location of interest linked to a person with Covid-19 has been announced by health authorities this morning - a large supermarket in Auckland.

8.10am update

• Pak'nSave Mt Albert: 1173 New North Rd, Mt Albert, Auckland

A person who has tested positive for the virus was at the Pak'nSave Mt Albert supermarket last week on the evening of Thursday October 14. The affected time is between 5.20pm and 6.30pm.

Shoppers who were there during that time are advised to monitor their health for 14 days after being there and to get a test if Covid symptoms develop.

Pak'nSave Mt Albert is now a location of interest. Image / Google

Health authorities are expected to announce more locations of interest and exposure events after 94 cases were identified in the community yesterday.

The latest anyone with the virus has been out in the community was early on Monday evening, when a person was at Dunkin' Donuts on Universal Drive in Henderson, West Auckland.

Positive cases were in the community two days ago

• Dunkin' Donuts Henderson: 192 Universal Drive, Henderson, West Auckland

• Countdown Lincoln Rd: 185 Universal Drive, Henderson, West Auckland

• Clarks Beach store: 14 Seaway Rd, Clarks Beach, South Auckland

The infected member of the public was there between 5.37pm and 5.50pm that day.

Anyone who entered the shop during that time is told to monitor their health for 14 days after being exposed. If Covid symptoms start to show, get a test.

The Clarks Beach Store in Clarks Beach, South Auckland, has been identified as a location of interest. Image / Google

The Countdown Lincoln Rd supermarket - just across the road from Dunkin' Donuts Henderson - has also been identified as a location of interest on the same day.

A person with the virus was in the supermarket for just under half an hour that day between 12.35pm and 1pm.

Shoppers are told to monitor their health for two weeks after the day of exposure and to get a Covid test if symptoms start to show.

At Clarks Beach, near the Manukau Harbour, a Covid-infected person was at a local store on Monday.

A person with the virus has been linked to Clarks Beach Store, at 14 Seaway Rd, between 11.45am and 1pm that day.

The same advice is also being given to affected members of the public - monitor your health for 14 days after being exposed and seek a test if any symptoms start to show up.