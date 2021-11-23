Covid 19 Delta outbreak: 977 left to go until South Island reaches 90 per cent first vaccination

Just 977 people need to have their first dose until the entire South Island reaches 90 per cent. Photo / George Heard

Just 977 people need to have their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine before the entire South Island reaches 90 per cent jabbed.

Ministry of Health data shows, as of Monday, the Nelson-Marlborough DHB has surpassed the milestone and 74 more South Canterbury residents need to get a jab for the DHB to reach it too.

And the West Coast DHB continues to fall behind, with 903 people still required to get a vaccine for 90 per cent. It currently sits at 76.2 per cent double dosed.

The Canterbury DHB is leading the way on full vaccination in the South Island, with 85.3 per cent.

It's closely followed by the Southern DHB on 85.0 per cent.

The West Coast DHB has been lagging behind since the start of the rollout and has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

But vaccination numbers are expected to rise as local MP Damien O'Connor has reportedly visited Christian community Gloriavale and delivered a firm and clear message that all eligible New Zealanders needed to get vaccinated to beat Covid.

Meanwhile, South Island businesses are pushing double vaccinations to get support for the Orange traffic light.

The Government has announced no region will go straight into Green when the traffic light system comes into effect.

Business and DHBs are getting behind the "90 per cent for the South campaign".

Canterbury Employers' Chamber of Commerce chief executive Leeann Watson said going straight to Orange ensures businesses can make the most of visitors over summer.