Covid 19 Delta outbreak: 19 close contacts now linked to Northland case

The Ministry of Health has announced 60 new community cases of Covid-19 today along with updates on the positive case that travelled through Northland plus MIQ changes for Hamilton. Video / NZ Herald

The Ministry of Health has announced 60 new community cases of Covid-19 today along with updates on the positive case that travelled through Northland plus MIQ changes for Hamilton. Video / NZ Herald

Health officials say there are currently 19 close contacts associated with the woman who travelled to Northland, forcing the region into a snap lockdown.

On Friday night Northland moved back into alert level 3, after an Auckland woman who had visited Northland tested positive.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed there are currently 19 close contacts associated with this positive case.

"Information provided by the Auckland Regional Public Health Service is that there are currently 19 close contacts associated with this case," a spokesperson said.

This includes the woman who travelled with the positive case. However, It is unclear how many of these close contacts are located in Northland.

On Sunday it was revealed officials had contacted a second woman who was with a Covid-positive case on a trip from Auckland to Northland. However, police are continuing to locate her.

"A second person who is thought to have travelled with this case has been contacted but not yet located," the Ministry of Health said.

"Public health staff continue to work closely with the person to determine any locations of interest or exposure events associated with the case. Public health staff are also working closely with police to identify possible locations or areas of interest.

Health officials say anyone in Northland should "remain vigilant for symptoms", especially anyone who has visited a location of interest or been in an area of interest at the specified time.

The woman who tested positive for Covid-19 remains in a quarantine facility in Auckland.

‌

A number of locations of interest have been linked to the woman including a Whangarei hotel, two Whangarei petrol stations and a Waipū campground.

There were 60 new community cases announced on Sunday - 56 in Auckland, three in Waikato and one in the Bay of Plenty.

The Northland region is yet to record a Covid-19 case in the recent Delta outbreak.

Northland testing and vaccination centres are at:

Whangārei – Rock and Roll car park, Pohe Island (9am–4 pm), Kamo, 20 Winger Crescent (9am –4pm).

Kaikohe - Lindvart Park Pavilion, Penne Crescent (10am–2pm).

Kerikeri – 1 Sammaree Place (9am-4pm).

Kaitaia – Kaitaia Hospital, 29 Redan Rd (9am-4pm)

In terms of vaccinations, four clinics are open in Northland today: at Kaitaia, Whangārei, Dargaville and Kerikeri.