Covid 19 Delta outbreak: 1000 surgeries cancelled every week

Covid is putting a strain on hospitals' ability to manage surgeries with close to 1000 cancelled every week. Photo / File

Close to a thousand planned surgeries are being cancelled every week in New Zealand with nearly a quarter of those being at Middlemore Hospital, data shows.

The figures, received by National Party' health spokesman Shane Reti from all district health boards, showed that between August 15 and September 26, a total of 84,991 planned operations had been deferred.

Of those, 25,316 were from South Auckland's Counties Manukau DHB.

Auckland DHB had the second-highest number of cancellations at 6,929 during that period. Canterbury DHB was third at 6,786.

The lowest number was the West Coast DHB which sat at 553 for that period. Lakes DHB - which covers Rotorua and Taupō - had the second lowest at 1,308.

Reti has slammed the Government for this failure, saying the cancellations were due to the lack of intensive care unit (ICU) beds.

However, Health Minister Andrew Little rejected this, saying the number of deferred surgeries had nothing to do with the number of ICU beds,

Reti today said: "Had there been better ICU capacity everywhere, surge management of the health system under lockdown might not be costing 1000 surgeries per week."

Earlier rapid antigen testing at Middlemore could have also reduced the number of cancellations in South Auckland – an area already suffering from significant health inequities, Reti said.



"People awaiting cancer treatment, or hip surgery, for example, are now left in limbo for an unknown period because Little is more interested in funding expensive private consultants in Wellington instead of funding ICU beds," Reti said.



He said Little should immediately stop funding consultants to the tune of some $7 million to date for his restructuring vanity project and start providing the health services New Zealanders need right here and now.

It comes after Little last week insisted there had been an increase in the country's number of ICU beds.

Little clarified that what he said last week was that in addition to the 243 beds we call ICU beds, extra beds could be made available for ICU-level care.

"These are staffed by surge-trained nurses under supervision, and district health boards advise that this lifts the number of beds available to 320-340."

The Health Minister said lockdowns did disrupt planned care and district health boards have had to postpone procedures, but it was not related to ICU beds, and it is wrong to say it is.

"The Ministry of Health is working with district health boards now to develop catch-up plans for care that has had to be postponed during the lockdown," Little said.

Last week ICU capacity nationwide hovered had 65 to 70 per cent, while total hospital utilisation sat around 80 to 85 per cent.

"So there is some spare capacity," Little said last week.

He said in the coming months people with Covid-19 could be assured that they would be cared for.

In response, one Wellington doctor rejected the Health Minister's comments that there had been an increase in the number of ICU beds.

Capital and Coast DHB ICU specialist Dr Paul Young said on Twitter last week: "I challenge you to visit any ICU in the country and find one clinician (just one) who can show their newly staffed beds."